BTS’ Jimin Shows Off Blond Hair In 1st Selfie Of 2020 & Fans Go Wild — See Pic

BTS’ Jimin took to Twitter on Jan. 4 to share an epic photo of himself in a tweet about the group’s Golden Disc Award win in the new year and fans couldn’t help but get excited over it.

Jimin, 24, had fans going wild with love on Jan. 4 after he shared a gorgeous snapshot of himself on his music group’s Twitter! The BTS member posed in a tan jacket with a hand closed up and in front of his face while showing off his blond hair in the close-up pic and attached an awesome caption about BTS’ win at the Golden Disc Awards to it. “오늘 참석은 못했지만 골든디스크 디지털음원 부문에 대상을 수상을 했습니다 저희 음악 들어주시고 응원해주시는 아미여러분들께 항상 감사드립니다 앞으로 더 노력하는 저희가 되겠습니다 항상 감사하고 사랑합니다 #JIMIN#우리아미상받았네#방피디님감사해요알라뷰,” it read, which translates to, “I didn’t attend today, but we won the Grand Prize in the digital disc category of Golden Disc. Thank you to all of you who listen to and support our music. Always thank you and love you #JIMIN #Wereceivedtheaward #thankyousomuch.”

It didn’t take long for Jimin, who often shows off various hair colors, and BTS admirers to share their thoughts on the post and eye-catching photo. “We love you,” one fan wrote along with a video clip of the talented star during the recent New Year’s Eve event in New York. “Congratulations to @BTS_twt for winning Daesang and Bonsang at the 34th Golden Disc Awards tonight,” another fan wrote along with a clip of the group’s win being accepted on the Golden Disc Awards stage. “jimi came back home and we all ONLY:” another wrote along with a pic of a made-up to-do list that included many different ways to love Jimin.

Before Jimin and BTS’ latest tweet, the K-pop group got attention for their amazing performance at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in the Big Apple on Dec. 31. They sang two of their biggest hits – “Make It Right” and “Boy With Luv” – on the live show and their vocals and dance moves proved just why their some of the biggest musical artists in the world right now.

It’s great to see BTS start off the new year with an award win! We can’t wait to see what else they have in store in 2020!