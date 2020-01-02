Larsa Pippen, 45, Kicks Off 2020 By Rocking A Sexy Orange Swimsuit At The Beach – See Pic

Starting the decade off on the sexy side! Larsa Pippen began 2020 by showing off her amazing figure in a super revealing swimsuit.

New year, same sexiness! Larsa Pippen, 45, continues to give women half her age a run for their money by putting her enviable figure on display almost daily on her social media. That tradition continued on January 2 when the mother-of-four struck a fierce pose in a dazzling orange swimsuit while taking in some rays at the beach. The sizzling hot look, which she accessorized with a pair of stunner shades and a glistening watch, expertly showed off her tanned figure and toned legs as she looked out into the distance in front of a beautiful ocean backdrop. Fans, naturally, were impressed by it all and stormed her comments section with compliments that ranged from a simple “beautiful!” to others that were a bit more complex. “Yeah, there’s lots to love there,” one follower gushed.

Larsa has never shied away about showing off her bodacious bod in a variety of colorful ensembles that are nothing short of absolutely amazing to look at. She effortlessly exuded sex appeal in a skintight yellow ensemble in front of an over-the-top pool while leaving an interesting quote as the photo’s caption. “I’m always positive, I always believe the best in everyone maybe to fault but I’m still learning.”

The former Real Housewives of Miami star also gave fans a sneak peek of what she planned on wearing during the holiday season in a sexy Instagram video posted on December 20. With “Hot Girl Summer” fittingly playing in the background, Larsa played with her hair before panning the camera down where she rocked a little black dress with extra sparkles around the center and a blinged out necklace to compliment the look.

She almost let it all hang out days earlier during her vacation in Dubai on December 17. Larsa was enjoying her time overseas in nothing but a bright pink bikini with her booty on total display! No doubt there will be plenty more of these moments from one of the hottest celebrities mamas out there in 2020 and beyond.