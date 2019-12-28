Larsa Pippen, 46, Stuns In Skintight Yellow Ensemble After Sharing Rare Photo WIth Her 4 Children

Larsa Pippen looked absolutely amazing in a neon yellow one-piece outfit that showed off her curves in a pic that she posted to Instagram on Dec. 28.

Larsa Pippen, 45, was a gorgeous sight to see on Dec. 28 when she posed for a stunning photo in front of a pool and posted it to Instagram. The BFF of Kim Kardashian, 39, wore a flattering neon yellow one-piece outfit that included spaghetti straps and curve-hugging pants in the pic and rocked long braids in her hair. She was also holding her phone and wearing clear heels as a pink and blue float could be seen in the pool on the side of her. The beauty shared an honest message in the caption for the pic. “I’m always positive, I always believe the best in everyone maybe to fault but I’m still learning,” it read.

Followers left positive comments on Larsa’s photo and were sure to let her know how amazing she looked. “My girl crush,” one follower wrote while another left heart-eyed emojis. “always be you; never let others change you,” a third wrote. “Perfection,” another gushed. “Wow,” yet another couldn’t help but write.

Before Larsa’s latest pic, she took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her and the four children she shares with ex Scottie Pippen, 54, including Scotty Jr., 19, Preston, 17, Justin, 14, and Sophia, 11, in honor of Christmas. The good looking family sat on the stairs in the pic and were all smiles for the holiday. “Merry Christmas,” Larsa simply captioned the snapshot. Just days before that, she also showed off a video of herself looking dazzling in a black and silver dress and perfect looking makeup on Dec. 20. She captioned it with a black heart and once again, it was met with many compliments from fans.

It looks like Larsa sure knows how to celebrate the holidays. Whether she’s turning heads on her own while wearing fashionable clothing or spending quality time with her kids, she is enjoying every moment.