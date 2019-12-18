Larsa Pippen’s incredibly toned body just doesn’t quit! The TV personality shared her latest snap to Instagram, which showed off her fit figure in a bright pink bikini on the beaches of Dubai.

Downtime in Dubai — Larsa Pippen, 45, was enjoying the sun and sand on Dec. 17, when she posted a hot new pic to her Instagram account. Larsa looked totally sun kissed in the snap, which showed her looking over her shoulder, showing off her backside for the camera. While sporting a pair of sunglasses and her hair in a half-up, half-down fashion, Larsa’s bright pink string bikini fit her body perfectly and accentuated her best features. “My time in Dubai,” she captioned the sultry snap. But as fans know, this is nothing new for the stunning star!

Larsa was actually abroad again on Dec. 3 in Abu Dhabi, and showed off her amazing figure again to her fans and followers on Instagram, where her snap featured some special guests! It was a total girls trip this time around for Larsa, who posed up for the pic in a multi-colored string bikini by Si Wear alongside gal pals Hrush Achemyan and Caroline Stanbury. “Keep the shade I live in the rays,” Larsa cheekily captioned the snap. Her abs were on full display for the pic, while her sense of style was as present as ever.

Her travels abroad have really been serving as the perfect backdrop for some of Larsa’s best looks. While in Abu Dhabi, Larsa showed off her flair for fashion with a sexy denim mini-dress that accentuated her body perfectly. The denim garb cinched Larsa’s waist and added some definition around her bust line. Cap sleeves were a perfect cut on the dress, which Larsa paired with a simple necklace and white sneakers.

Larsa’s Instagram game has really been on point over the last few weeks as she chronicles her journeys abroad. Fans cannot wait to see what she shares next!