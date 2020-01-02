Transgender activist Jazz Jennings looked amazing in a red swimsuit as she put her scars on full display! Just days ago, the teen revealed that she experienced ‘major complications’ from her gender confirmation surgery.

Jazz Jennings is proud of her scars! The 19-year-old activist shared two gorgeous photos on her Instagram account on Tuesday, Jan 31 with the marks from her 2018 gender confirmation surgery on full display. “These are my scars on full display in #2019,” Jazz captioned the photos, snapped on a sunny beach. “I’m proud of my scars and love my body just the way it is. I call them my battle wounds because they signify the strength and perseverance it took to finally complete my transition❤️#decadechallenge,” she added. The teen looked absolutely stunned as she posed in a low cut burgundy swimsuit, showing off her curves in all the places. With her long brown hair sporting a beachy wave, she looked fresh faced and natural in the photos with the turquoise blue ocean water behind her.

Jazz has actively been documenting her transition on the popular TLC series I Am Jazz since 2015. The outspoken reality star has shared details about her surgery struggles on social media, writing “2018 was a rough year in my life,” in another post shared on Dec. 30. “I experienced a major complication with my gender confirmation surgery and wound up back in the OR one week after the initial procedure. It was a tough journey, but experiences like that one only make us stronger in the end.” The lengthy caption, which included a thank you to her fans, accompanied a 2-minute video and a photo of her in a hospital bed. “Though it can be hard at times, a positive mindset and the support of those around you can help you conquer any challenge,” she added.

>As Jazz — who was diagnosed with gender dysphoria at age 5 — began taking hormones at just 11, doctors used a new surgical technique to construct a vagina. “They’re using the tissue I have, the peritoneum, and also, they may take a skin graft as well. I say it’s going to be like a patchwork vagina, Franken-vagina,” the Being Jazz: My Life as a (Transgender) Teen author explained in an Oct. 2018 interview to ABC News. “So yeah, as long as it’s functional, that’s all that matters.” She also addressed taking estrogen from a young age, explaining that she “had no regrets because it allowed me to prevent myself from going through male puberty.”

Jazz’s mom Jeanette Jennings — who has been supportive of her daughter’s journey — commented on Jazz’s stunning swimsuit photos. “My sweet girl, you are the strongest and bravest of all the souls I’ve even known and I’m blessed to be your mom,” she lovingly wrote. “Your scars are just as beautiful as you the rest of you. I love you with all that I am. You make me proud everyday.” Jazz’s supportive big brother Sander Jennings also got in on the family love. “Thank you for continuing to inspire me!…You’re the strongest person I know!” he added.