T.I. Shares Emotional Message For His Wife Tiny During Their Date Night

T.I. took to Instagram on Dec. 29 to share a gorgeous photo that showed him posing with his loving wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris and he used the caption to share a sweet sentiment about their love.

T.I., 39, is showing off the love he has for his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 44, and it’s sweetest thing you’ll see all day. The rapper posted a photo that showed him posing in front of a mirror with his stunning lady and made sure to leave a lasting impression with the message he left in the caption. “The light, The darkness, The Alpha & Omega, The Good & The Bad, The UPs & The Downs,The Wins,The Losses(&Lessons) all in 1pic. Translation: Savages only understand Savagery. Take that however you wanna. #TheHarrisWay,” the caption read. 

In the snapshot, T.I. is wearing a white outfit with sunglasses and Tiny is wearing a black crop top, black leggings and black knee-high boots. The Xscape singer holding onto to her hubby’s arm and looking amazing as always so between the open-hearted words and the eye-catching photo, fans had a lot to say.

In addition to many heart emojis, some fans expressed love for T.I. and Tiny’s love. “Y’all so cute. I love the bond y’all share #blessed,” one fan wrote. “Very beautiful,” another complimented. “Such a good looking couple,” a third responded.

T.I. and Tiny have been married since 2010 and share sons King, 15, and Major, 11, as well as daughter Heiress, 3, together. Although they’ve gone through some public ups and downs in their marriage, including divorce rumors, they have proved time and time again that their love for each other always conquers whatever issues come about. “The key to staying together, this is the secret, this is how people have been together for 10s and 20s and 30s of years,” T.I. began during an Oct. 29 appearance on the Tamron Hall Show. “Here it is: Don’t go nowhere. That’s as simple as that.”