Porsha Williams Sizzles In A Stunning Bathing Suit During Mexican Vacay With Daughter Pilar, 9 Mos

Sun, sand, and snakeskin! Porsha Williams is living it up in sizzling swimsuit with her adorable daughter, PJ, during their Mexican vacation.

Nothing like catching some rays with your family! Porsha Williams, 38, took to Instagram to share a sunny pic of her, her fiance Dennis McKinley, 43, and their 9-month-old daughter Pilar Jhena, or PJ for short, on the sizzling beaches of Cozumel, Mexico. Porsha and the gang were all smiles as they posed for a photo in the water, with Pilar honestly looking the most excited in her cute, pink swim onesie with her tiny feet in the water. Porsha looked sexy in her snakeskin bathing suit, coordinating the outfit with a pair of chic and sleek oversized sunglasses. Dennis was beaming as he sat next to his fiance and daughter, taking in the sun and the moment with his loved ones.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star captioned the photo, “Happy holidays,” followed by the ever appropriate palm tree and of course giving photo credit where photo credit is due to Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels. Many of Porsha’s fans were quick to send their love and holiday wishes in the comments section, leaving messages like, “Porsha, wishing you and your beautiful baby the best because you deserve nothing less.” Another follower wrote, “This is the picture that needs to go on someone’s desk to remind them what life is all about.”

This post follows the plethora of photos Porsha shared on Instagram to celebrate Pilar’s first Christmas! Being the doting, proud mom that she is, Porsha took to Instagram to share a slew of sweet snaps with her followers, and the pics did not disappoint! She looked so elated to share Xmas Day with her adorable daughter and was totally enamored by Pilar’s excitement, as they opened presents during the major holiday.

The mother-daughter duo were decked out in matching red and black flannel pajamas, fitting perfectly for the festive holiday. While in her onesie, PJ even sported two adorable red bows in her hair and was picture perfect for the morning’s activities of unwrapping, playing and picture-taking! Dennis was also on hand for the festivities, dressed in his own set of matching flannel PJ’s!

At one point, Dennis even helped PJ out in testing one of her new toys — a tiny piano for her to play with a ton of fun tunes and noises! “Literally the best Christmas ever,” Porsha began the caption to her carousel post. “Pilar Jhena is the best gift I could ever have gotten! We Love you and we thank God for you every day!”