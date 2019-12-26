Porsha Williams’ Daughter Pilar, 9 Mos., Excitedly Opens Gifts With Mom On 1st Christmas

Porsha Williams had ‘the best Christmas ever’ with her adorable daughter, PJ, as they opened presents in their matching pajamas the morning of the festive holiday!

Baby’s first Christmas! Porsha Williams couldn’t have looked more thrilled to share Christmas Day with her adorable daughter Pilar Jhena (PJ, for short). The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star was totally enamored by her little one’s excitement, as they opened presents on Dec. 25. Being the doting, proud mom that she is, Porsha took to Instagram to share a slew of sweet snaps with her followers, and the pics did not disappoint!

The mother-daughter duo, 38 and 9 mos., respectively, were completely decked out in red and black flannel pajamas, perfect for the festive holiday. While in her onesie, PJ even sported two adorable red bows in her hair and was picture perfect for the morning’s activities of unwrapping, playing and picture-taking! Porsha’s fiancé, Dennis McKinley, was also on hand for the festivities, dressed in his own set of flannel pajamas that matched his beloved and their daughter’s sets perfectly! At one point, Dennis even helped PJ out in testing one of her new toys — a little piano for the nine-month-old to play with a ton of fun tunes and noises! “Literally the best Christmas ever,” Porsha began the caption to her carousel post. “@pilarjhena is the best gift I could ever have gotten! 😩❤️🎄 We Love you and we thank God for you everyday!”

It looked like such a perfect day for the sweet little family, but Porsha had been teasing the stylish pajama sets for some time! On Dec. 20, in an ad for her luxury sheet line, Pampered by Porsha, the new mom showed off PJ’s adorable Christmas pajamas in a snap posted to Instagram. PJ looked ready to ring in the holidays, wearing a plaid red and green getup with a big red ribbon in her natural hair. Porsha beamed at her little tyke and couldn’t help but gush about her sweet girl. Clearly, the reality star was more than ready for the festive holiday season!

With the dramatic season of RHOA nearing it’s final few episodes, Porsha appears excited and ready to head into 2020 with a positive frame of mind. Now that her family is all together and wedding plans are underway, fans cannot wait to see what’s in store for the reality TV star in the new year!