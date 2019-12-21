‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Looks Adorable In Pajamas With Her Baby Pilar Jhena, 9 Months

Pampered and precious! Porsha Willaims shared an adorable pajama pic that featured her adorable baby Pilar Jhena.

Who doesn’t want to feel relaxed? Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Willaims, 38, shared a little holiday joy in a recent Instagram post on December 20. In an ad for her luxury sheet line, Pampered by Porsha, the reality star is seen in bed with her 9-month old baby Pilar Jhena, (PJ for short). Her infant is wearing an outfit that screams Christmas comfort, made up of a cozy, flannel onesie with a matching bright red bow. The delightful mother-daughter moment was topped off with a huge beaming smile on Porsha’s face as she held her daughter and watched her stand on top of the bedsheets.

The caption in the ad post read, “Pampered By Porsha sheets are the gift that keeps on giving,” and encouraged followers to get there’s as soon as possible for the holiday season. Many of her fans were quick to send their love and support in the comments section, leaving messages like, “Proud of you Porsha I remember when you first started keep up the good work!” Another follower wrote, “Your daughter is BEAUTIFUL like mom,” followed by a smiley face emoji.

These messages of love couldn’t have come at a better time considering the wild 2019 Porsha has had. She had to deal with postpartum depression, a cheating scandal and had to relive some of the harder moments of the year while the RHOA season aired on national TV, and let’s not forget that shocking moment during the December 15 episode.

Porsha and fiance Dennis McKinley’s relationship unraveled not long after the parents welcomed their first child in March of 2019. He blamed his affair on the impact Porsha’s pregnancy had on their sex life — wonderful. “We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish. Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing that a man wants to do,” Dennis revealed to Porsha’s therapist, Dr. Sherry. He went on to say that, “And after PJ got here, postpartum was very real. We cried together, like, every night. That’s not a good enough ‘why,’ but that’s the ‘why.’”

Despite all of this, Porsha looks like she has embraced the holiday completely and is excited to spend time with her daughter. Fans and friends are excited to see the TV star look so happy and can’t wait to see more of this mother-daughter duo together!