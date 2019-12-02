Porsha Williams Finding It Hard To Watch ‘RHOA’ As Dennis McKinley’s Cheating Scandal Plays Out On Show

‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams and fiance Dennis McKinley hit a rough patch over a cheating scandal. Now she’s having to relive the pain all over again as the show airs.

Dennis McKinley‘s cheating scandal couldn’t have come at a worse time for Porsha Williams. They just welcomed daughter Pilar Jhena on March 22 and just three months later the couple split over rumors he had an affair with another woman while she was heavily pregnant. The drama happened right as the Real Housewives of Atlanta was getting underway filming for its latest season in June. While the couple has since reconciled, Porsha is having to relive the pain as her drama plays out on the Bravo hit.

“Porsha and Dennis have been working really hard to get their relationship back on track since the summer and they’re doing better than ever. It was really hard for Porsha to forgive Dennis for cheating and it’s been hard for them as a couple to relive it and hear people talking about it now that it’s airing on TV. It filmed months ago and they’re in a different place now,” a source close to the production tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They’ve done a lot of counseling and talking and hearing one another out. Porsha has seen a lot of positive changes in Dennis and she seems to have given her all into finding forgiveness,” our insider continues. “Porsha is finding it tough to watch and Dennis never has really watched the show so he’s definitely not interested watching it now. It was a terrible time for them both.”

“But they’re really working things out. Porsha wants this relationship to work and she’d love to give PJ a sibling sometime in the near future. It’s clear just how happy she is now that they’re working through this. She wants to make it down that aisle with Dennis. Everyone around her is rooting for them,” our source adds.