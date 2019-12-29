Kylie Jenner Stuns In ‘Thirst Trap’ Lingerie Snap To Celebrate ‘Going Into 2020’ – See Photo

Kylie Jenner may have just broken the internet again by posing in nothing but a pair of very sexy lingerie.

Watch out cuz you are about to experience a whole lot of sultry behavior courtesy of Kylie Jenner! The beauty mogul, 22, posted two very revealing Instagram snaps on December 29 which she actually referred to as a ‘thirst trap.’ The photos, taken by her longtime assistant Victoria Villarroel, 27, showed Kylie posing in what appears to be a red bra and matching panties. She looks to the side in one snap while striking a gorgeous face and only shows off her enviable figure in the next one. Fans and friends were impressed by what they saw including BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, 22, and Sofia Richie, 21, the latter of which she had dinner with on December 28 with Kylie’s father Caitlyn Jenner, 70.

“Just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap,” she captioned the pics. Stassie referenced 2020 in her recent photo with Kylie where the two bundled up in a pair of colorful rain jackets with fur embellishments seen throughout. “Still got a couple more twin pics in us before the years over,” the stunning blonde wrote next to the glamorous photos.

Kylie’s near-naked behavior on social media is nothing new… she practically invented it alongside her older sister Kim Kardashian, 39. The mother-of-one recently promoted Kim’s SKIMS line by showing off her toned tummy in one of their midriff-baring ensembles in a smoking hot video posted on her Instagram Stories on December 19.

Her insanely popular Instagram account, which boasts over 100 million followers, is not all about her stripping down and putting her enviable figure on display. She posts many other aspects about her life including her precious moments with daughter Stormi, 1. Kylie uploaded an adorable video of her little one acting like a boss while snowboarding during their winter vacation on December 3.

Kylie and Stormi enjoyed their 2nd Christmas holiday together on December 25 by bundling up and being super adorable in their matching pajamas! The PJs paid tribute to the holidays with their fun prints, which consisted of Christmas trees, Santa Claus sleighs and stockings! Could these two get any cuter?