Kylie Jenner & BFF Stassie Show A Ton Of Leg In Their Luxurious & Sexy Outfits – See Pics

Kylie Jenner & BFF Stassie Karanikolaou’s latest snaps together might just be their sexiest yet!

Talk about luxury at its finest. Kylie Jenner, 22, and Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, 22, looked absolutely fierce when they showed off their dazzling ensembles that left little to the imagination on December 28. The girls posed in a pair of over the top blue and orange jackets that had a ton of fur-like embellishments on the sleeves and around the top. Stassie almost had a major wardrobe malfunction happen in one of the snaps where her outfit rode very high up on one of her legs! “Still got a couple more twin pics in us before the years over,” Stassie captioned the pics while Kylie focused on the future in hers by writing, “2020 energy” next to two different heart emojis. Her older sister Kim Kardashian, 39, was totally impressed by what she saw. “Yessss,” the mother-of-four penned in the comments section.

Kylie & Stassie sure have had a memorable 2019 with one another as their friendship continues to grow, especially in recent months. The two galpals partied the night away at a Los Angeles Lakers game on November 22 where the beauty mogul eventually surprised her with a massive diamond ring! They later cozied up on their way home while “Beauty in the Benz” by Tory Lanez, 27, and Snoop Dogg, 48, played in the background.

Things apparently got a little romantic for Stassie & The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, 26, after she attended a Los Angeles Clippers game with Kylie days later. The hot young stars were hanging out at Hyde club in West Hollywood, CA when he flirted with the blonde beauty.

Wait… let’s not forget that night that Rob Kardashian, 32, was spotted holding onto Stassie’s waist after a major Halloween party! Looks like it was just a friendly interaction, as a HollywoodLife source EXCLUSIVELY revealed that “there is absolutely nothing going on” between them.

Stassie has also gotten candid about her personal life outside of what the public sees when she’s out and about with Kylie. She opened up about getting smaller breast implants in December 2019 while showing off her body in a sexy pink bikini.