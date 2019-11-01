Rob Kardashian, 32, Caught Holding Kylie’s BFF, Stassie’s, 22, Waist After Halloween Party

Hmm…what’s going on here!? Rob Kardashian was photographed leaving Drake’s Halloween party on Oct. 31, and he looked to be getting a little touchy-feely with his sister, Kylie Jenner’s, BFF, Stassie.

Could something be going on between Rob Kardashian, 32, and longtime Kardashian family friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou!? Rob made a rare public appearance at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween birthday party on Oct. 31, and he was photographed arriving at the club. He entered the bash alongside Anastasia — better known as Stassie — who is one of Kylie Jenner’s closest friends. In a photo of the pair outside the venue, Rob could be seen placing his hand on Stassie’s waist. In a video of the interaction — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — Rob is seen walking into venue, while Stassie grabs something from her car. As he quickly walks past, he runs his hand across her waist, although they don’t appear to exchange any words. It’s unclear if this is an actual showing of PDA…or just Rob being saying hello to someone who’s so close to his family.

Kylie has been friends with Stassie since was a pre-teen, and ever since her falling out with Jordyn Woods earlier this year, she seems to be closer than ever with the social media star. Earlier this week, Kylie attended Stassie’s pre-Halloween, Playboy bunny-themed party, and the gals dressed in coordinating Disney princess costumes for a party on Oct. 30. In addition to being besties with Kylie, Stassie has modeled for Khloe Kardashian’s Good American line, so she definitely has a strong connection to the KarJenner clan.

Stassie previously dated Sam Wilkinson for about a year from 2016-2017. Earlier in 2019, she was linked to YouTube star, Zane Hijazi. Meanwhile, Rob was famously in a relationship with Blac Chyna during 2016, and their daughter was born in November of that year. They had a very tumultuous split, and Rob has mostly been living away from the public eye ever since.

Earlier this year, he heavily flirted with singer, Natti Natasha, on social media, but it’s unclear if they were ever actually in a romantic relationship. In August, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported that Rob was casually dating again, but was not ready for a super serious romance just yet. “He doesn’t want to get too serious until he’s really sure about somebody,” our insider explained. Could he and Stassie be a hot new item, though?! We’ll have to wait and see!