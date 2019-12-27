Drake Trolls Justin Bieber For Not Inviting Him To Play Hockey While In Toronto Over Christmas

Drake’s troll game is finishing strong in 2019 after he mocked Justin Bieber for not inviting him to play hockey while the ‘Sorry’ singer was in his hometown.

From heartfelt to LOL all in a matter of 24 hours. Justin Bieber, 25, made a ton of memories while he played hockey with members of the Toronto Maple Leafs, his longtime pals and baby brother Jaxon, 10, on December 26. The Grammy winner posted plenty of Instagram photos from his day on the ice that included one of him giving Jaxon a big kiss on the forehead while posing with players Mitch Marner, 22, Tyson Barrie, 28, and Auston Matthews, 22. “Got out on the ice with all of my childhood hockey buddies oh and these 3 legends,” he captioned a very large group snap from the day that was where he was all dressed up as an NHL star. Someone who didn’t seem too thrilled by any of this is fellow Canadian Drake, 33, who trolled him in the most hilarious of ways hours after those pics went up on social media.

Drake took one of the snaps that Justin shared, where he was in the middle of the 3 Toronto Maple Leafs players, and super imposed a childhood photo of himself with a pretty funny caption! “@justinbieber @austonmatthews good shoot around with the boys shout out to all the puck bunnies that came to watch greatness.” Perhaps someone was a little jelly that they couldn’t be there to celebrate in the wintry madness.

The “Hotline Bling” singer and Justin have one major thing in common besides being international superstars: they both hail from Canada! Drake was born in Toronto while Biebs grew up in Stratford, Ontario before becoming a pretty big deal in the music world at the age of 13.

📷 (27.12) Drake via Instagram Stories: pic.twitter.com/AIYCYd45l9 — Strefa JBIEBER.PL | Justin Bieber Polska (@jbieberplnews2) December 27, 2019

Justin’s week also had a little romance as he celebrated the Christmas holiday with wife Hailey Baldwin, 23. The married couple warmly embraced each other with a big kiss while they both held onto his little cousin.

We will be seeing and hearing a lot more from Biebs in 2020. He recently confirmed a new album and tour coming out next year which is enough to make his legions of fans heads explode in excitement. Stay tuned all!