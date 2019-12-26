Drake Reveals What Traits He Wants In A Woman Amid Kylie Jenner Romance Rumors

Ladies, listen up! Drake revealed what we wants in a serious relationship in what’s arguably his most candid interview yet. And, in Drake fashion, he dropped a swoon-worthy soliloquy when he explained what it takes to win his heart.

Drake is looking for a specific woman to be the co-captain of his ship called life. The “War” rapper, 33, revealed what he’s looking for in a woman to finally settle down with — something he confirms he has yet to find, despite discovering a few women who came close. In a new two-hour interview on the Rap Radar podcast, released via Tidal on Christmas Day, Drizzy opened up about everything from romance to new music, old music, his feud with Pusha-T and Kanye West, being booed at Camp Flog Gnaw and much more.

At the end of the interview — two hours and 12 minutes in — Drake is asked about being viewed as a “hopeless romantic,” as he states in his song, “Marvin’s Room.” He admits that he only uses that line because people keep telling him, “You can’t be single forever.” Drake explains, “You look behind the curtain at some people’s relationships and they’re not as peachy as they seem, so that was my shot at anybody that’s been like, ‘Oh, you should’ve settled by now.'”

As for what he’s looking for in a woman to settle down with? — “I love my space, I love my work, and I love my routine,” he says, explaining, “And for me to break that for somebody, it would just have to be a really special person that fits into that puzzle, and that is supportive of the things I’m doing. Have to be somebody that has taste in music. It’d have to be somebody that I get along with so much to the point that when we’re separate, I’m feeling like I can’t function properly without their presence.”

The Toronto native goes on to explain that he’s come close to finding the one, but nothing has ever seemed to be permanent.

“I have come across it a few times, I’ve yet to be able to hold onto it, for whatever reason,” he admits. “I’m the captain of a ship, and I look behind me and I see a lot of people on board. Full steam ahead. That’s just how I have to keep rocking for right now,” Drake continues. “Hopefully I can find somebody that can just stand beside me at the wheel and help me steer while we keep the journey going as opposed to me having to pull over because that person is getting seasick.”

Drake’s new interview was released amid rumors that he’s dating longtime friend, Kylie Jenner, who recently split with Travis Scott,. The two share a daughter together, Stormi Webster, who turns two in February. While a romance between Kylie and Drake certainly isn’t the craziest thing, as they’ve been close for years, neither star has addressed the buzz.

As for Drizzy’s confession that he has “come across” the right woman “a few times,” it could have been a slew of women he’s dated in the past, including Rihanna, Serena Williams, Jennifer Lopez or Bella Hadid — most of which he name-drops in the interview. Fans of the rapper will know that his most serious and longest relationship was with Rihanna.