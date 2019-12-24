Brian Austin Green Steps Out With Sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5, & Journey, 3, For Coffee Before Xmas

Brian Austin Green took his three young sons with Megan Fox on a coffee run ahead of Christmas, and the doting dad’s low-key outing was super cute.

It’s shaping up to be a Merry Christmas for Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox‘s three boys. Brian, 46, took the kiddos with him on a Starbucks run in Calabasas, California on December 23, and all four dudes looked like they were ready for a nap. Noah Green, 7, Bodhi Green, 5, and Journey Green, 3, whom Brian shares with his wife of nine years, were looking sleepy while wearing comfy sweatshirts as they accompanied dad to get his caffeine fix. The BH90210 star matched their vibe in a white tee and sweatpants. Megan, 33, didn’t accompany her guys on the coffee outing, but hopefully they were picking up something for mom, too.

Brian’s outing with his kids comes two days after taking his 17-year-old son, Kassius Marcil-Green, to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Brian shared a cute photo on Instagram of his son, whom he shares with his former fiancé and Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Vanessa Marcil, captioned, “JJ [Abrams] thank you for giving my son and I not only a really great experience, but delivering a finale to something that has been a huge part of our lives in what I felt was a really respectful way.” Their happy trip to the movies comes amidst rumors that Brian and Kassius are actually estranged.

Vanessa revealed on Instagram in November 2018 that she was locked in a custody battle over Kassius with Brian and Megan, who allegedly demanded she pay $20,000 in child support. She also alleged that “Kass has never met his youngest brother (Journey) and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live.” That doesn”t seem like the case, at least anymore. Vanessa gushed about Kass and Brian’s loving relationship ahead of the BH90210 premiere in July 2019, and Kass visited him on set.

While Megan and Brian are regularly spotted by paparazzi with their kids, but the couple rarely walks the red carpet together. That changed at a December 9 event, where Megan looked gorgeous in a lacy slip dress, and Brian looked ecstatic to have her by his side.