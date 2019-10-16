Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green ‘Couldn’t Stop Smiling’ On ‘Date Night’ With Kids At Nights Of The Jack

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox took their kids to ‘Night of the Jack’ and had a scary-good time! We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that these lovebirds had such a scream, they were left grinning like a pair of Jack-O’-Lanterns!

“Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green enjoyed a date night with their kids at Nights Of The Jack in Calabasas on Sunday, Oct. 13,” an eyewitness shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. It appears Brian, 46, and Megan, 33, couldn’t miss out on the hottest attraction of the spooky season, as they took, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3, out to the “interactive, family-friendly Halloween experience” at the King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, CA. The Jack-O’-Lantern extravaganza left the parents grinning from ear to ear. “They looked really happy and couldn’t stop smiling throughout the night while taking in the sights and playing with their kids at some of the activities.”

“Megan and Brian made their way through the half-mile trail to check out all the jack o’ lanterns with their kids and it looked like they had a really good time,” the eyewitness added. Considering the event boasts “a live pumpkin carver, gift shop, top LA food trucks, a “The Spookeasy Bar” serving specially crafted Halloween cocktails,” and more, it would be shocking if they didn’t have a frighteningly good time. No word if Brian went crazy at the SpongeBob SquarePants installation, or if Megan scared the daylights out of The Midnight Society at the Are You Afraid Of The Dark? pre-show tent. After all, Megan starred in 2009’s Jennifer’s Body, so she knows a thing or two about being scary.

Megan and Brian’s Halloween adventure comes after they took their three children to “The Happiest Place On Earth.” The family hit up Disneyland on Oct. 12, and Megan, who rarely shares photos of her husband and kids online, posted a gallery of the trip to Instagram. “Halloween at [Disneyland] is always the most fun, but can I get ONE family photo where everyone is looking at the camera and making a semi-normal face?” she captioned the post. It seems Bodhi is in their “funny faces during pictures” phase, while Journey was in her “dress like a Dragon” stage. Cute!

Nights Of The Jack is becoming the place for celebs to take their kids during the Spooky Season. Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty Brown, visited it at the start of October. She was accompanied by her mother Nia Guzman and her new baby sister, Sinatra L.A.. On the same day that Megan and Brian visited, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took North, Saint and Chicago West to the orange extravaganza (with Kim sharing pics of their visit to her Instagram Stories.)