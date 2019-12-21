Saint West, 4, Rocks Bright Neon Green Outfit While Riding On Dad Kanye’s Shoulders — Cute Pics

Kanye West is such a doting dad! We can’t get over how cute son Saint looks as he left a showing of ‘The Nutcracker’ with mom Kim Kardashian and big sister North!

Saint West might be the true star of the Kardashian-Jenner clan! The 4-year-old just stole the show as he got the cutest shoulder ride from dad Kanye West, 42! Walking behind mom Kim Kardashian, 39, and sister North, 6, the foursome were seen leaving a performance of The Nutcracker in New York City on Saturday, Dec. 21. December is always a magical month to explore the Big Apple, and there’s nothing that says Christmas quite like the classic musical.

You couldn’t miss little Saint in a bright neon sweatshirt and matching tracksuit, paired with casual gray socks and, of course, a pair of Kanye’s Yeezy sneakers! North was having a total fashion moment that reminded us of one of the late Aaliyah‘s iconic looks. The sweet 6-year-old stepped out in a full leather ensemble consisting of an oversized blazer, loose trousers, and sneakers. With her hair in pig tails, she was all business as she walked outside of the venue and into a vehicle holding an iPad. Do we sense a future Kris Jenner in the making?

The always stylish Kim and Kanye didn’t disappoint with their cool looks, either. Opting to keep her dark hair loosely curled and parted in the middle, the Keeping Up star twinned with North in a leather pair of straight-legged cut pants, a fitted leather turtleneck and a winter-ready silver puffer jacket. She completed her outfit with an unexpected pair of pointy purple boots, totally upping the ante, and a ’90s style pair of black sunglasses.

The KKW Beauty moguls’ makeup appeared to be on point too, with a dark nude glossy lip, and a peachy blush! Kanye rounded out the looks with a holiday-ready burgundy cashmere sweater, black pants and futuristic looking sneakers as he stepped into the vehicle sans a winter coat.

Saint has had quite the December, with mom Kim throwing him an epic Jurassic Park themed party on Saturday, Dec. 7! The bash had everything a dinosaur loving kid could dream of, including sand-filled site to dig for fossils, a huge bouncy castle and a to-die-for dessert table that included “claw” bars, chocolate “eggs” and a gigantic cake covered in M&Ms.