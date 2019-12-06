Saint West, 4, Cuddles Baby Brother Psalm, 6 mos., In Adorable New Pics Posted By Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian captured the sweetest moment between her two little boys, as big brother Saint West snuggled up to his infant brother, Psalm West, in a series of adorable photos.

These snaps may just be the cutest things we’ve seen all day! Saint West, 4, and his baby brother, Psalm West, 6 mos., were captured in a number of photos from their mom, Kim Kardashian‘s, 39, Instagram account on Dec. 6 and the results were too sweet. In the carousel post, Saint and Psalm West appear to be laying on a bed as four-year-old Saint gently cuddles up to his infant brother. The brothers are both dressed in gray, with Psalm rocking a cute, pint-sized hoodie! Saint just beams up at his adorable brother throughout the images, and we can really feel the love! “It doesn’t get much sweeter than this,” Kim gushed in her caption to the photos.

Fans can only imagine how much fun the siblings have been having in the last few days! Saint celebrated his fourth birthday on Dec. 5, and, once again, Kim commemorated the milestone with a heartfelt message to her son on Instagram. Kim described how much joy her little boy has brought “into her soul,” and was so happy they had the chance to “celebrate how much you’ve grown!” The post was accompanied by an adorable snap of Saint, with his natural curls flowing!

Of course, not every moment is as cute as fans — or Kim — always hope! On Nov. 3 Kim inadvertently terrified her sweet little boy when showing him the spider filter on her Snapchat account. The filter showed a large spider crawling all over Saint’s cheek and, upon the first sight of it, Kim teased her little boy by letting out a scream before saying, “he’s on you!” with a laugh. The tot smirked at first, as his mom held him close while they road in a car. But he soon seemed very irritated with the fake creature invading his space and voiced his frustration loud and clear! Kim’s oldest daughter North, 6, could also be seen in the vehicle and smiled as her little brother handled his fear by burrowing himself in her arms.

Luckily, there were no spiders featured in the above snaps! Saint and his little brother looked so sweet cuddling up to each other and totally radiated brotherly love. It was such an lovable, candid moment Kim captured, and fans hope they get to see more in the near future!