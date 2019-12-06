See Pics
Hollywood Life

Saint West, 4, Cuddles Baby Brother Psalm, 6 mos., In Adorable New Pics Posted By Kim Kardashian

saint west psalm west cuddle
SplashNews
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport. Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis Scott Ref: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian spends some quality time with daughter True, taking her for a quiet afternoon of shopping at the Calabasas Farmers Market. The reality star and fashion designer sported oversized shades and hoop earrings, and showed off her legs in black leggings, while adorable True was in a pink dress and matching pink sneakers. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Kourtney Kardashian hides her famous face as she exits a local eatery with her kids and a bodyguard after lunch. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Aston Disick BACKGRID USA 11 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: KNNG / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Reality star, Kourtney Kardashian, is all smiles after grabbing lunch with friends and family at Alfred's Coffee in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 11 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 58 Photos.
News Writer

Kim Kardashian captured the sweetest moment between her two little boys, as big brother Saint West snuggled up to his infant brother, Psalm West, in a series of adorable photos.

These snaps may just be the cutest things we’ve seen all day! Saint West, 4, and his baby brother, Psalm West, 6 mos., were captured in a number of photos from their mom, Kim Kardashian‘s, 39, Instagram account on Dec. 6 and the results were too sweet. In the carousel post, Saint and Psalm West appear to be laying on a bed as four-year-old Saint gently cuddles up to his infant brother. The brothers are both dressed in gray, with Psalm rocking a cute, pint-sized hoodie! Saint just beams up at his adorable brother throughout the images, and we can really feel the love! “It doesn’t get much sweeter than this,” Kim gushed in her caption to the photos.

Fans can only imagine how much fun the siblings have been having in the last few days! Saint celebrated his fourth birthday on Dec. 5, and, once again, Kim commemorated the milestone with a heartfelt message to her son on Instagram. Kim described how much joy her little boy has brought “into her soul,” and was so happy they had the chance to “celebrate how much you’ve grown!” The post was accompanied by an adorable snap of Saint, with his natural curls flowing!

Of course, not every moment is as cute as fans — or Kim — always hope! On Nov. 3 Kim inadvertently terrified her sweet little boy when showing him the spider filter on her Snapchat account. The filter showed a large spider crawling all over Saint’s cheek and, upon the first sight of it, Kim teased her little boy by letting out a scream before saying, “he’s on you!” with a laugh. The tot smirked at first, as his mom held him close while they road in a car. But he soon seemed very irritated with the fake creature invading his space and voiced his frustration loud and clear! Kim’s oldest daughter North, 6, could also be seen in the vehicle and smiled as her little brother handled his fear by burrowing himself in her arms.

View this post on Instagram

It doesn’t get much sweeter than this

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Luckily, there were no spiders featured in the above snaps! Saint and his little brother looked so sweet cuddling up to each other and totally radiated brotherly love. It was such an lovable, candid moment Kim captured, and fans hope they get to see more in the near future!