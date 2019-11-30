Kim Kardashian Scares The Heck Out Of Her Son Saint, 3, By Using Creepy Spider Phone Filter

Kim Kardashian shared an adorable video of her three-year-old son Saint getting startled by a Snapchat filter that showed a tarantula crawling all over his face and she couldn’t help but laugh at the memorable moment.

Kim Kardashian, 39, had a little fun with a Snapchat filter when she showed it to her son Saint, 3, but he wasn’t as amused! The filter showed a large spider appearing to crawl all over Saint’s cheek and upon the first sight of it, Kim teasingly let out a scream before saying, “he’s on you!” with a laugh. The tot smirked a bit at first as his mom held him close in a moving vehicle but he soon seemed very irritated with the fake creature invading his space and voiced his frustration. Kim’s oldest daughter North, 6, could also be seen in the vehicle and smiled as her little brother handled his fear by burrowing himself in her arms.

This isn’t the first time Kim has showed off a cute moment with her kids. The mother-of-four, who also shares one-year-old daughter Chicago and six-month-old son Psalm with husband Kanye West, 42, often posts photos and videos of her family on social media. Before her latest Snapchat video with Saint, she shared a too-cute-for-words pic of Chicago snuggling her baby brother Psalm as they both laid down and looked at the camera. Naturally, the Nov. 19 Instagram post got a lot of attention and Kim expressed her emotions about the cute snapshot in the caption. “My heart!” it read.

When Kim’s not sharing family moments she’s wowing with her impressive fashion at her various public appearances. She showed up to the 2nd Annual American Influencer Awards on Nov. 18 in a gorgeous skintight Dior by John Galliano Fall 1997 Silk Jacquard Cheongsam Gown. The choice fit her curves perfectly and as always, she turned heads as she posed in the ensemble at the event.

We can’t wait to see what Kim shares next with her followers. There’s never a dull moment in the Kardashian-West household and we’re always excited to see the fun times they have!