Happy 4th Birthday, Saint West: See The Most Adorable Pics Of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Son

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s second child, Saint West, celebrates his fourth birthday today, and we’re looking back on some of our favorite moments featuring the adorable four-year-old!

It’s a day for celebration! Today, little Saint West turn four and fans are so excited to see how his mom Kim Kardashian, 39, and dad, Kanye West, 42, commemorate the occasion. The second child of Kim and Kanye, born on Dec. 5, 2015, has been an adorable staple of the family’s social media accounts, professional photos and public appearances since his birth. In just four years, Saint has really made an impression on fans of the Kardashian family. There are just so many adorable moments to choose from, but we’re looking back on some of our favorites.

One such moment was when Saint was spotted out with his little sister, Chicago, 1, in New York City. The adorable tot was seen in SoHo on an outing with the family’s nanny. Saint wore sneakers and jeans while out and about and fashioned a green T-shirt underneath his cute, fuzzy coat. Saint shot a few sly looks at the cameras as they flashed in front of the toddlers face, and looked so cute for the afternoon excursion!

Another adorable moment came when Saint got some one-on-one time with his famous father. Kanye carried little Saint out onto a baseball field right before a game in Chicago. The game was between the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox and was subsequently held in Kanye’s hometown. Saint’s eyes darted everywhere in the baseball stadium, looking all over the place to see fans before the ball game began!

Of course, some of Saint’s best moments have also been with his mom, siblings and even his cousins! In October, Saint and his siblings — North, 6, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 5 mos. — were baptized in Armenia along with his cousins, Reign, 4, and Penelope, 7. Naturally, Kim and aunt Kourtney Kardashian were on hand for the occasion at St. Hovhannes-Mkrtich Church of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on Sunday Oct. 6. In keeping with tradition, Saint wore all white for the monumental occasion and in one photo was seemingly enjoying a lollipop while on the way to the house of worship!

We can’t believe how fast time has gone by. It seems like only yesterday Kim and Kanye welcomed Saint into the world. Now he’s celebrating his fourth birthday! Fans cannot wait to see this adorable tot continue to grow up before their eyes!