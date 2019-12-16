Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Outing With All 3 Kids At Church — New Pics

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner continued to make co-parenting work when they were spotted out and about in Los Angeles heading to church with their three sweet kids.

Jennifer Garner, 47, and Ben Affleck, 47, couldn’t have looked happier taking their three kids — Violet Affleck, 14, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, 10, and Samuel Garner Affleck, 7 — to church on Dec. 15. The Affleck-Garner clan was all smiles following services, as Ben was spotted with Samuel and Violet walking on the sidewalk with beautiful flowers in hand, which were likely from the Advent service. Jen was smiling from ear to ear and looked absolutely lovely in a navy blue dress, while she walked hand in hand with sweet Seraphina. It was a picture perfect moment for the family, as Ben and Jen have essentially mastered the art of co-parenting since their divorce in 2018.

Celebrating the big moments in their children’s lives has become really important for Ben and Jen, despite their separation. And they showed that again on Dec. 1! The family got together again following church services to search for the perfect Christmas trees just in time for the holidays. All three Affleck-Garner children were on hand, along with Ben and Jen as they perused the selection. To make the trip even more special, the family celebrated Violet’s 14th birthday in the process! The whole family, including Ben’s mom, Christine Anne Boldt, looked super cozy for the LA winter, donning sweaters for the occasion. While this particular outing was a celebration of Violet’s birthday, as well as an occasion to ring in the holidays, it’s nothing new for Ben and Jen.

Days before their festive family outing, the former couple got together to take their kiddos to the movies on Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 27. The doting parents were clearly looking forward to bringing their family together for the impromptu movie night. Jen held tightly to daughter Violet’s hand — showing off just how tall the 14-year-old is — while Ben tagged along with Seraphina and Samuel not far behind. Ben’s mom Christine was there again, likely visiting her son and grandchildren for the family-oriented holiday.

With everything Ben and Jen have gone through, it’s great to see the family coming together for major and intimate occasions alike. The two have demonstrated time and again that their focus is on their kids, and they want to make their relationship work for them. Fans cannot wait to see the former couple celebrating with their kids over the holidays!