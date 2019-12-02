Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Reunite To Take The Kids Christmas Tree Shopping On Violet’s 14th Birthday

Over Thanksgiving break, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner teamed up once again to treat their three kids to another fun outing: Christmas tree shopping! They were also celebrating the birthday of their eldest child and daughter, Violet.

The holiday season is in full swing for Ben Affleck, 47, and Jennifer Garner, 47. After the church regulars attended a service in Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec. 1, the exes took their three kids Violet, 14, Serpahina, 10, and Samuel, 7, to scope out fresh Christmas trees as potential buyers! Ben’s mom Christine Anne Boldt also tagged along for the Christmas tree shopping trip. The outing was extra special since it was the 14th birthday of Ben and Jennifer’s eldest daughter, Violet — she’s growing up, since she’s just as tall as her mom now.

Ben and Jen’s family was dressed for winter (well, LA’s winter, that is). Ben stuck to his usual subdued sense of fashion in a sensible navy sweater and black pants, while his ex-wife looked cozy in a cream sweater and gray maxi skirt. Seraphina looked adorable in a polka-dotted sweatshirt and blue sweatpants, while the birthday girl (Violet) rocked a striped jumper and pink skirt. Her little brother Samuel also sported stripes on his blue sweater, and he was seen receiving a shoulder ride from Ben!

This family of five is sticking close for the holidays. Ben, Jennifer and their three children also reunited for a movie on Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 27, an outing that Ben’s mother once again came along for. Ben and Jennifer even chaperoned their kids during their walk to school on Halloween morning, Oct. 31!

The parents don’t just reunite for special occasions recognized by the calendar. They are a co-parenting dream team, and are actively involved in their children’s extracurricular activities. From watching Seraphina’s soccer game to attending Samuel’s swim class over the past few months, Ben and Jennifer have been able stand as a united front and put aside the differences that led to their divorce in 2018.

Amid the holidays, Ben suffered a minor set-back after appearing inebriated outside the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood on Oct. 26. The Justice League star is still focused on staying sober (and being an amazing family man) after leaving rehab in Oct. 2018, however. “Ben’s doing well and looking great after the relapse,” a source close to the actor EXCLUSIVELY confirmed to HollywoodLife. “He’s taking his sobriety very seriously.