Beyonce Fans Convinced Kris Jenner Interviewed Singer As A Pre-Teen In Vintage Clip: ‘Is That You?’

Beyonce’s dad Matthew Knowles posted a throwback interview of the star when she was just 11 — and the reporter is a serious dead ringer for Kris Jenner!

Kris Jenner, is that you interviewing 11-year-old Beyonce?! Fans are convinced that Kris was possibly living a double life as an LA mom and Houston reporter back in 1992 after Queen Bey’s dad Matthew Knowles posted a throwback clip on Instagram! In the video, a woman with Kris’ signature short black haircut and a black-and-white jacket (another Kris go-to) is seen chatting with the future star in a clip from a local entertainment show. Upon listening to the reporter’s voice, which features a slight southern accent, it’s obvious that the woman is not Kris — but the comments that followed were hysterical!

“Hold the hell up! Is that Kris Jenner interviewing an adolescent Beyonce?” one fan wrote, reposting the video. A slew of Matthew’s followers then tagged Kris directly asking “is this you” Another used common sense, and quickly figured out there was a Vampire Diaries doppleganger situation. “People. There’s no way Kris was moonlighting as a local news anchor in Houston, thousands of miles away from her new husband (she and Bruce married in 91) and kids,” @krysfranklintv reasoned.

In the clip, the Kris lookalike — who remains unidentified — and asks Beyonce how she overcomes stage fright. “I just keep on practicing and practicing, and eventually it goes away,” a young Bey responds — how cute! Obviously, Bey’s early work went a look way as she’s become one of the greatest live performers of all time, slaying at Coachella earlier this year. The throwback video is part of Matthew’s upcoming documentary called Destiny’s Child: Girls Tyme The Untold Story which references the groups earlier name.

Matthew seemingly didn’t clue into the resemblance between the reporter and Kris whatsoever, captioning the video, “This week’s #throwbackthursday also comes from back in ’92. Beyonce was about 11 years old and already working hard. Here she is talking about getting over stage fright.” He then added, “⁣I’m interested in hearing your feedback! Leave a comment and let me know your thoughts!⁣”

E! News reportedly confirmed the reporter was indeed not Kris, but we are definitely keen to see more of this look-a-like!