Lisa Vanderpump Open To Reconnecting With Denise Richards Amid ‘Tough’ Time Filming ‘RHOBH’

Lisa Vanderpump and Denise Richards could become pals again amid the latter apparently having a ‘tough’ time filming with her ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ costars. Sounds familiar, right?

It couldn’t all be smooth sailing on the upcoming season of RHOBH after Lisa Vanderpump, 59, left the show. Denise Richards, 48, is allegedly the new target this go-around after the Sur owner bared the brunt of much criticism from her costars over the whole Puppygate scandal that pretty much took over the show this past year. “She’s definitely not as close to a lot of the ladies as she was last season and her friendships with them are not what they once were,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Nov. 21 about the Bold & The Beautiful actress’ relationship with her castmates. “They’re all upset that she’s never around and find it really unfair, but Denise is busy working. They all feel like they have to work too, so she should want to come to things as much as they do and she doesn’t.”

LVP to the rescue? Another source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Dec. 11 that the OG RHOBH star could be a shoulder to lean on for Denise amid all the apparent drama going on. “Denise and Lisa Vanderpump have not spoken in months,” the insider revealed. “Lisa was really surprised when she heard Denise took (husband) Aaron (Phypers) to TomTom over the summer because Lisa figured if Denise was coming, she would’ve called her so she felt she did it for her own exposure and press. She would’ve loved to have set Denise up.”

The source continued, “Lisa likes Denise and would totally be open to having a conversation with her. She heard she was having a tough season.” Things have dramatically shifted for the Vanderpump Rules star in the past year, as the insider also said that she “doesn’t talk to any of the current RHOBH cast members,” after being buddies with many of them, notably Kyle Richards, 50, over the past decade.

Someone who appears to be on Team Denise is newbie Garcelle Beauvais, 53, who has jumped “to her defense” amid the Wild Things star being “at the center” of all the problems.

Denise meanwhile has been focusing a lot of her energy on her hunky hubby Aaron, 46, and her children Sam, 15, Lola, 14, and Eloise, 8, as of late. They all went on an outdoorsy vacation to Montana during the Thanksgiving holiday and also cozied up with one another for their family holiday card days later.