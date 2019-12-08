Watch
Cardi B Chows Down In A Sexy Bikini After Twerking With Strippers In Lagos

Cardi B has been on a whirlwind trip around Africa, and seems to be enjoying every last second of her glam trip!

A girl’s gotta eat! Cardi B, 27, just touched down in Ghana and posted a hilarious video of herself chowing down on a shrimp stick via Instagram story on Sunday, Dec. 8! “Welcome to Ghana, b—–s,” she narrated, before ripping off the tail and taking a huge bite out of the perfectly fried snack! Cardi just arrived in Accra, Ghana and wasted no time soaking up the sun in a matching print bikini, cover up, and headscarf. And for everyone wondering: yes, that missing white long nail from her Saturday, Dec. 7 appears to be have been fixed up! Her curves were on full display in the sexy outfit, which accented her bust and showed off her signature leg tattoo.

The “She Bad” rapper was greeted by what looked like hundreds of fans upon arrival to the airport, many of whom had their phone cameras out hoping to catch a glimpse of the Bronx, NY native! “It’s alright,” Cardi could be heard as she navigated her way through the crowd to head to her hotel. Upon checking in, she was given a tour of her insane suite by a hotel staffer! “Look at my f——g room! This is my bedroom, you guys!” as she filmed a room service cart and the spacious sleeping area.

“Oh wowwww, this is beautiful!” she continued, as she showed her Instagram followers the stunning marble bathroom and massive living room. “Oh, we’re gonna turn up to today!” she continued, adding that she wanted to “bring the baddest b—–s to my room, this room is too f——g big not to have a party in here!”

Cardi is in Africa to headline the annual Livespot X Festival, which takes place in both Nigeria and Ghana and is first-ever performance in the continent. The event kicked off on Dec. 7 Eko Atlantic City in Lagos, and from what we could tell on IG, the night got pretty wild! After hitting the stage, she was seen partying and dancing with a group of strippers and getting a lap dance. With a wad of dollar bills ready to go, she then made it rain in the x-rated club all while rocking a sky high Christian Louboutin heels. Of course, Cardi is no stranger to the strip club scene having worked as a dancer for years before transitioning to rapping after appearing on Love & Hip Hop: New York.