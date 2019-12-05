Cardi B is flying in style! Before touching down to perform her first shows in Africa, the rapper showed off both her natural face and dance moves on a luxurious jet.

Cardi B, 27, doesn’t need makeup — or a stage — to look good! Just give the Grammy-winning rapper the walkway of her private jet, which is exactly where she showed off her natural beauty and twerking skills while flying on Dec. 5. Cardi even managed to impress us with her vocal skills, since she was getting her groove on to her own remix of Davido’s song “Fall.” Cardi teased the upcoming collab by twerking to her new lines, “Chanel, Louis, Fendi all on me. You know I bring that a** when you call on me.”

Cardi was en route to Africa, where she’ll be performing for the Livespot X Festival at its Nigeria and Ghana shows between Dec. 7-8. This will be Cardi’s first time performing on the continent! Before checking off the milestone, however, Cardi had to make a pit stop in her native New York first. “1:03am drop my KK in NY on my way to Afrriiiiicaaaaaaaaaa baybeeeee!!!!!!” Cardi captioned the clip of her dancing on the private jet.

Before taking care of music business, however, Cardi had to take care of her marriage. She did that by setting the record straight on rumors that her husband Offset, 27, had been unfaithful by allegedly hitting up Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s girlfriend, Sarah “Jade” Wattley, over DM. Cardi shot down Jade’s claim, saying that Offset’s Instagram was “hacked” in an Instagram video shared on Dec. 3.

Instead of cheating rumors, which Cardi said she is not “entertaining,” the artist will be focusing on her music! The rapper recently celebrated her title as US Spotify’s “most streamed female rapper” of 2019.