Ayesha Curry Cozies Up With Her Husband Steph & Their 3 Children In Adorable New Snap

Ayesha Curry’s latest photo with her husband Steph and their three children might just be the cutest one yet.

This family can’t get any more adorable y’all. Ayesha Curry, 30, shared an incredibly precious bonding moment on her Instagram on December 6 when her two eldest children, Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4, gave their baby brother Canon, 1, a big kiss on the cheek! Mommy Ayesha and daddy Stephen Curry, 30, also went in for a big smooch for their littlest one while their fluffy dog Reza looked on. The television personality looked dazzling in her bright orange ensemble while her NBA star hubby cut a handsome figure in a similarly colored top and black pants. Each of their children dressed in different variations of black and white for the group photo that left fans speechless. “Life goals right here,” one wrote while another chimed in with “You have an amazing family! Keep breaking that glass ceiling!”

Ayesha shared another cute photo of them on Thanksgiving where the entire family was positioned towards the camera as opposed to them showering Canon with a bunch of kisses. “My heart is full…that’s all,” Ayesha captioned the sweet shot. The group also took a goofy photo that Steph shared on his page with the caption, “Thankful for my squad today and always.”

The longtime couple also enjoyed some alone time together during the major holiday. They playfully kissed one another in a romantic Instagram snap that she posted which fans ate up in the comments section. “Love love love love!!!” and “Keep the sizzle going!!!” were just two of the many compliments left for them about their PDA-filled moment.

Ayesha and Steph have shared many amazing family moments this past year. They and their brood dressed up as different Toy Story characters for Halloween with their son Canon going as Woody!

Riley and Ryan also enjoyed one heck of a night out when they went to the LA premiere of The Lion King with their parents on July 9. The event was also attended by one of its stars, Beyonce, 38, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter!