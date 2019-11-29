Ayesha & Steph Curry Pose For Sweet Family Photos With All 3 Kids On Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving from the Curry family! Steph and Ayesha gathered up all three of their kids for the sweetest photo taken on the holiday, and she posted it to her Instagram page.

Steph Curry, 31, and his wife, Ayesha Curry, 30, have created the cutest family EVER, and we got to see a rare shot of all five of them together on Thanksgiving. Ayesha posted the family photo to her Instagram page. In the pic, the proud parents are seated behind their three gorgeous children Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 1. “My heart is full…that’s all,” Ayesha captioned the sweet shot. The group also took a goofy photo, with Steph shared on his page with the caption, “Thankful for my squad today and always.”

While Steph is best known for his career in the NBA, fans also know that he’s a major family man. He was just 24 years old when Riley was born, so raising a family has been something that he’s been tasked with throughout his entire NBA career. Throughout the last month, Steph has had more family time than ever, as an injury has kept him off the court. The Golden State Warriors star shattered the bones in his left hand on Oct. 30, and is expected to be sidelined for at least two more months.

Although Steph and Ayesha are not shy about showing off their kids on social media, it’s not every day we get to see a pic of the FULL family together. The last full-family Instagram photo came on Halloween 2019, when the Currys dressed as Toy Story characters. So cute!

Steph and Ayesha’s romance is quite the epic love story, as they first met when they were just teenagers. Once Steph was in college, he pursued Ayesha romantically, and although she was hesitant at first, he eventually won her over. Now, she’s his rock as he continues to make a name for himself in the NBA!