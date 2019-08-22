Steph & Ayesha Curry’s Son, 1, Sends Hilarious Message To Their ‘Haters’ — Adorable Video

Canon Curry is just 13 months old, but he’s throwing shade at an advanced level. With help from his mom, Ayesha Curry, the son of Steph Curry had an adorable message for all his family’s haters.

It seems that Canon Curry has learned a thing or two from his sisters, Riley Curry, 7, and Ryan Curry, 4. The daughters of Ayesha and Steph Curry, 31, are masters of sass, and it Canon showed he can throw some shade two. “I asked Canon what you say to all the haters,” Ayesha, 30, captioned an Aug. 21 Instagram video. In the clip, the toddler gives a long, enthusiastic “BYEEEEEEEEEE.” How cute! While some might think he learned this from his sisters, Ayesha said Canon got this sassy streak “from his daddy. I love my boys!”

The Currys have earned their black belts when it comes to “clap backs.” Since the NBA champ and Family Food Fight host live their life in the spotlight, fans can’t help but criticize (aka troll) them for the littlest of things. For example, Ayesha was mocked in July after a video of her doing a silly version of the Milly Rock hit the Internet. Really. Even the cool, calm, and collected Steph had to roll his eyes at these haters. “Slow news day today I see, huh? Just make sure y’all send me the video of you dancing at your own restaurant opening,” he said.

Before this Milly Rock non-scandal, Ayesha had to shut down trolls who tried to fat-shame her son! “Maybe portion-control his food a bit,” one hater said on Ayesha’s Instagram. Ayesha replied with “Excuse you? No. Just no.” On the same post, someone tried to come for Ayesha’s weight. “Are you pregnant again?” someone asked, thinking they saw a baby bump.

“absolutely not LOL. My 30lb son is just breaking my back in every Photo,” Ayesha said. Ayesha mustered up the strength to carry her son when Steph and the Golden State Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. After Steph helped put his rivals away (and ensuring their spot in the NBA Finals), Ayesha brought their son out on the court. The two Curry men hugged each other in a tender moment. Aww. Though the Warriors failed to win the NBA title, at least Steph will have this positive memory with his baby boy.

So, can we expect Canon to speak for Steph during post-game press conferences? The 2019-2020 NBA season kicks off on Oct. 22. Plenty of time for Canon to learn a few more words.