Watch
Hollywood Life

Steph & Ayesha Curry’s Son, 1, Sends Hilarious Message To Their ‘Haters’ — Adorable Video

Steph Ayesha Curry Son Canon Message Haters Video
Shutterstock
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry hugs his daughter Riley after Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2017. The Warriors won 129-120 to win the NBA championship. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Ayesha Curry, Steph Curry, Riley Curry and Ryan Curry 'The Lion King' film premiere, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Jul 2019
Arrival at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Red Carpet Jul 16 2015 - UCLA's Pauley Pavilion - Westwood, California United States Pictured: Stephen Curry,Riley Curry,Ciara Russell Wilson Amy Purdy Erin Andrews Future Zahir Wilburn Ryan Newman Renee Bargh Ali Krieger Abby Wambach Kelley O'Hara Christie Rampone Ashlyn Harris Brec Bassinger Kira Kosarin Isabela Moner Michael Strahan Daniel Gale Christen Press Malcolm Butler Rico Rodriguez Raini Rodriguez Klay Thompson Hannah Stocking Brianne Tju Stephen Curry Riley Curry Nick Young Nick Young Jr. Tito Ortiz Jesse Jameson Ortiz Journey Jette Ortiz Jacob ortiz Amber Nichole DeMarco Murray Heidi Mueller Heidi Murray Orlando Scandrick Tatyana Scandrick Taylor Scandrick Rosa Blasi son Ref: SPL1081261 170715 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, smiles as he rides a bus with his daughter Riley, and wife Ayesha during a parade and rally for winning the NBA basketball championship in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Senior News Writer & Sports Editor

Canon Curry is just 13 months old, but he’s throwing shade at an advanced level. With help from his mom, Ayesha Curry, the son of Steph Curry had an adorable message for all his family’s haters.

It seems that Canon Curry has learned a thing or two from his sisters, Riley Curry, 7, and Ryan Curry, 4. The daughters of Ayesha and Steph Curry, 31, are masters of sass, and it Canon showed he can throw some shade two. “I asked Canon what you say to all the haters,” Ayesha, 30, captioned an Aug. 21 Instagram video. In the clip, the toddler gives a long, enthusiastic “BYEEEEEEEEEE.” How cute! While some might think he learned this from his sisters, Ayesha said Canon got this sassy streak “from his daddy. I love my boys!”

The Currys have earned their black belts when it comes to “clap backs.” Since the NBA champ and Family Food Fight host live their life in the spotlight, fans can’t help but criticize (aka troll) them for the littlest of things. For example, Ayesha was mocked in July after a video of her doing a silly version of the Milly Rock hit the Internet. Really. Even the cool, calm, and collected Steph had to roll his eyes at these haters. “Slow news day today I see, huh? Just make sure y’all send me the video of you dancing at your own restaurant opening,” he said.

Before this Milly Rock non-scandal, Ayesha had to shut down trolls who tried to fat-shame her son! “Maybe portion-control his food a bit,” one hater said on Ayesha’s Instagram. Ayesha replied with “Excuse you? No. Just no.” On the same post, someone tried to come for Ayesha’s weight. “Are you pregnant again?” someone asked, thinking they saw a baby bump.

“absolutely not LOL. My 30lb son is just breaking my back in every Photo,” Ayesha said. Ayesha mustered up the strength to carry her son when Steph and the Golden State Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. After Steph helped put his rivals away (and ensuring their spot in the NBA Finals), Ayesha brought their son out on the court. The two Curry men hugged each other in a tender moment. Aww. Though the Warriors failed to win the NBA title, at least Steph will have this positive memory with his baby boy.

So, can we expect Canon to speak for Steph during post-game press conferences? The 2019-2020 NBA season kicks off on Oct. 22. Plenty of time for Canon to learn a few more words.