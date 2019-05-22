Ayesha Curry Fires Back At Troll Who Fat-Shamed Her 10-Month-Old Baby Son, Canon: ‘No. Just No.’

Ayesha Curry revealed that her 10-month-old son Canon is 30 pounds, which led a fan to leave a cruel comment. The celebrity cook quickly shut down the troll.

A question about a potential pregnancy quickly turned awry. Ayesha Curry, 30, carried her baby son Canon, 10 months, alongside husband Stephen Curry, 31, in a family photo that the cookbook author posted to Instagram on May 23. Ayesha and her many family members were all smiles after Stephen’s win at the NBA Western Conference Championship, to which Ayesha wrote, “Infinitely proud of these guys. Gods grace and mercy continues to cover our family and we are so grateful. Not about wins and losses, it’s all about family.” But some fans strayed off-topic from basketball.

“Are you pregnant 🤰 again?????” one follower asked. Ayesha wasn’t offended, as she replied, “absolutely not LOL. My 30lb son is just breaking my back in every Photo🤷🏽‍♀️.” The note about Canon’s weight led a troll to leave a disgusting suggestion in a now-deleted comment: “Maybe portion-control his food a bit.” To that, Ayesha replied, “excuse you? No. Just no.”

Sadly, more fans chimed in with unwelcome comments about a baby’s weight. “30lbs at 10months?? Sheesh,” one such Instagram user wrote, but not everyone forgot basic manners. “You look beaeutiful! Some people are just rude!” another fan commented, echoing the thoughts of many other followers.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Ayesha has dealt with trolls. After posting an advertisement for Spotify, a male fan commented underneath the celebrity cook’s post, “stay in the kitchen.” Ayesha, who hosted several episodes of The Great American Baking Show, cleverly responded, “Which one. SF, Houston, Miami, or San Diego?” On a separate occasion, a fan attacked Ayesha for supposedly begging for “attention” after posting a photo with Steph on Mother’s Day. Of course, Ayesha had an excellent clapback prepared — but really, the amazing mother shouldn’t have to be defending herself! She shares two other children with Steph: daughters Riley, 6, and Ryan, 3.