Ayesha Curry Claps Back After Troll Accuses Her Of Posting Mother’s Day Pic With Steph For ‘Attention’

Ayesha Curry is still facing fallout after she admitted on the ‘Red Table Talk’ show that she gets insecure about how much attention her husband gets from women. But, as usual, she didn’t hesitate to shut down the haters.

After Ayesha Curry opened up about how much it bothers her when other women flirt with her husband, Stephen Curry, 31, on the May 6 episode of Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, 47, it didn’t take long for internet trolls to accuse her of being desperate for attention. The outspoken 30-year-old quickly took to Instagram to defend herself but the haters didn’t let up. They even jumped on a picture she posted to celebrate Mother’s Day. Ayesha and Steph have three kids together — Riley Elizabeth, 6, Ryan Carson, 3, and Canon W. Jack, 10 months. But, instead of just posting pictures of their kids for the special day, Ayesha also posted a sexy snap of her and her man with the message: “Our mamas gave us common sense and that’s not common. Thank-you mamas we love you.”

Ayesha’s playful pic has racked up nearly a million likes but not all her followers appreciated it. One person even accused her of being desperate, writing: “Attention at it’s finest.” Ayesha was quick to clap back, writing under the comment: “This is exactly what I mean. Speaking without examining the true context for yourself. Don’t read the headlines. Watch the show. Everyone’s gone crazy and my husband and I are over here sober as a gopher because I know what I said. Don’t need it, don’t want it. Just an observation. Willingness to speak on your thoughts unashamedly is being secure. Not the other way around. That part. Gooooood day.”

So what exactly did she say in her Red Table Talk interview that got so many people upset? She simply admitted to sometimes feeling jealous of how much attention her Golden State Warriors star husband gets from women in comparison to how much she gets from men. “Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that there are all these women throwing themselves [at him], but me, like, the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that,” she added “I have zero – this sounds weird – but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’… It’d be nice to know that, like, someone’s looking.”

Ayesha’s very vulnerable comments may have triggered a ton of people – but her adorable hubby had her back. On May 9, a few days after her controversial talk show appearance, Steph posted on his Instagram Stories feed: “Proud of you for being authentic and putting yourself out there – not afraid of the potential bulls#*# and nonsense that could and did come at you. Way more positive than negative with all of this. Keep being you. I love you.”