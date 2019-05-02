Ayesha Curry Admits That Women Are Always ‘Lurking’ Around Hubby Steph Curry: ‘Honestly I Hate It’

Ayesha Curry got candid about dealing with women who have their sights on her husband, and she’s not gonna lie — she really doesn’t like it.

Jada Pinkett Smith got another star to open up about their personal life on her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk! This time, it was Ayesha Curry, the chef, author, and Food Network host who has been married to NBA superstar Steph Curry for eight years. Ayesha, 30, confessed to Jada that while’s she’s confident and happy, she’s still irked by women blatantly hitting on her husband. Ayesha explained that Steph is a totally friendly guy, and doesn’t always get that women are interested in him.

“Stephen is very nice by nature and he’s very talkative,” Ayesha said. “Everything is always very friendly and sometimes to the point where I’m like, I’m a grown woman so I’ll just insert myself. I’ll be like, ‘Hello. How are you doing?’ I’m okay with it now and obviously, you know the devil is a liar. The ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting. But for me, I honestly hate it. Along with Ayesha, Steph’s mom, Sonya Curry, and her sister-in-law, Callie Rivers, also appeared on the episode. You can watch the full clip from Ayesha’s upcoming interview below.

Ayesha knows that she has nothing to worry about! Steph is basically obsessed with her. A video from her 30th birthday party showed them getting down on the dance floor, and they looked like they were having a blast together. HollywoodLife spoke to Ayesha in an EXCLUSIVE interview, and she shared the secret to their loving relationship: communication! “Especially when we’re away from each other a lot, communication is so important. We literally talk to each other like 35 times a day. It’s a little crazy, but it’s important. He’s my best friend. I think that’s important too; your partner should always be your best friend. And, if they aren’t, then you’ve got problems.”

Red Table Talk returns on May 6 with Ayesha’s full episode, at 12:00pm ET on Facebook Watch.