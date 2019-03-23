Couple goals alert! Ayesha Curry & her husband Steph got down on the dance floor at her epic 30th birthday party!

Happy 30th, Ayesha Curry! While today, Mar. 23, is her actual birthday, she celebrated with an epic party last night, and based on the Instagram stories she shared of the event, she had a blast. Her party had a light-up dance floor with her name written across, a photo booth, sparklers, and an overall Jamaican theme, so yeah, it was lit. Speaking of lit, the real highlight of the party was when Ayesha and her husband Stephen Curry, 31, lit up the dance floor with their moves. Seriously, get you someone who dances with you the way Steph dances with Ayesha. The two grinded it up as the DJ yelled, “Ayesha!” Watch the moment unfold below!

Not only did Ayesha get down for her 30th birthday party on Mar. 22, she took time on her actual birthday to share some love for her husband. “Husband of the century right here,” Ayesha captioned a Boomerang of herself and Steph in the outfits they wore for her birthday. “My heart is beyond full. Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate last night. I can’t believe it. Thank you My choochie, sher bear and TT and everyone else who made last night so perfect. What a beginning to the next chapter of my life! The story is just getting interesting.”

We reported earlier how Ayesha, who just recently opened up a restaurant, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about who her dream dinner guest would be. “Michelle Obama,” she admitted. “I hear she’s a meat and potatoes girl, so I’d probably make my pan steaks with garlic and rosemary. Simple and classic, but SO delicious.”

Ayesha also told us about her favorite dish, her mom’s brown sugar chicken. “It’s sweet, and sticky, and best of all reminds me of my childhood,” she said. “It’s a recipe my mom made all the time growing up and passed down to me.”