Steph Curry & Son Look Like Twins In Adorable New Photo Together

Get ready to have your heart melted! Steph Curry and his baby boy look adorable — and strikingly similar — in this father/son shot. See for yourself!

This is wild! Stephen Curry, 30, and his wife Ayesha Curry, 29, welcomed their third child in July and even though he’s only four months old, it’s already clear which parent he takes after. But while fans have been freaking out over how much Canon looks like his NBA-playing dad for awhile, the side-by-side picture Ayesha posted on Nov. 26 proves just how uncanny their resemblance is. “Blessed beyond measure!” the mother of three captioned the sweet shot. “Look at my man and my baby boy! Wow! There are no words. I dreamt of this.” In the lookalike pic, Steph and Canon were both smiling at the camera. They would have looked like twins even if they weren’t both sporting tan outfits. It’s in the eyes!

Even though this isn’t the first time that Steph and his son have taken a picture together, their other father/son photos haven’t had their faces front and center like this. In fact, the last shot the Golden State Warriors player posted with his son was of the back of his head while he held his son up. “My dudes first game tonight,” he wrote. “So surreal. He’s staring at my hairline probably thinking ‘Please God, bless me more abundantly than this…” LOL! But with this latest close-up shot, Instagram users have been flooding the comments section about their striking resemblance. Someone said Steph had “some strong genes,” while another called Canon a “mini Steph.”

But Canon isn’t the only one who looks like his dad! Steph and Ayesha’s daughter Riley, 6, is her dad’s original twin, while little Ryan, 3, takes after her mom.

Fellow NBA player Dwyane Wade, 36, just proved that he has some powerful genes as well! When Gabrielle Union, 46, posted a video of their newborn daughter, fans couldn’t believe how much she looked like her father — and little Kaavia is only a couple of weeks old.