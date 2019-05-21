Steph Curry Has Sweet Celebration With Ayesha & Son, 10 Mos., After Winning NBA Western Conference

Victory is always sweeter when you share it with family – just ask Steph Curry. After sweeping the Portland Trailblazers in the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors star celebrated with his baby boy, Canon!

For the fifth consecutive year, Steph Curry, 31, is headed to the NBA Finals but this time, he has a new “sixth man” by his side: Canon Curry! Steph’s 10-month-old son joined the Golden State Warriors superstar after the team defeated the Portland Trail Blazers on May 21, securing the Dubs’ place in the NBA Finals. After Steph and the Warriors swept the Trail Blazers, he celebrated the victory with his wife, Ayesha Curry, 30, and Canon on the sidelines. “That look Steph cave to Canon,” the NBC Sports Bay Area account said when capturing this tender moment between father and son.

Steph also brought his son to the Western Conference championship trophy presentation. It was Steph’s eldest, Riley Curry, 6, who took the world by storm during a 2015 press conference, and it looks like Canon’s taking after his big sister. Though the only dribbling this toddler is doing is down his chin, he looked like an NBA star in the WON THE WEST t-shirt. How long before he starts shooting 3’s like his dad? Considering that Steph finished the May 20 game with a triple-double, racking up 37 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, it shouldn’t be long before Canon is sinking half-court shots, right?

After the win, Steph introduced his son to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was on hand to watch the Warriors put away the Trail Blazers, 119-117. The victory made the Dubs the first team since the 1966 Boston Celtics to make it to five Finals in a row (though, they have a way to go before they break the Celtics’ streak, as the team made ten consecutive finals from 1957-66.) The accomplishment was not lost on the team as Draymond Green told ESPN that he knew it was “special.”

Kaep showing love to Steph and his son, Canon 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Y7ZXcGm3UC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 21, 2019

“The first since Boston? Yeah, that’s special. We’ve been through a lot. It just wasn’t all peaches to get here. We’ve had our mountains to climb, but for this group to stick together and do the unthinkable, it’s special. Nonetheless, our goal was never to make five straight Finals, it’s to win. So, our work ain’t done yet,” said Draymond. He’s not wrong, as the Warriors came back from a double-digit second-half deficit for the third straight game, and they did it without Kevin Durant. Now, they need to see if they’ll face the Milwaukee Bucks or the Toronto Raptors. Currently, the Bucks lead Toronto, 2-1, in the Eastern Conference Finals.