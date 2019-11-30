Steph & Ayesha Curry Playfully Kiss In PDA-Filled Holiday Instagram Snap & Fans React

Steph & Ayesha Curry turned up the romance in a hot photo of them cozying up that you must check out!

The Thanksgiving holiday for Steph and Ayesha Curry, 30, looked to be a smashing success for them as they got in a little PDA while enjoying the day with their three children Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 1. Ayesha shared a couple of super sexy Instagram snaps on Nov. 29 of her chilling with her man that showed just how in love these two appear to be. The television personality playfully flirted with her NBA star beau by gazing into his eyes in a gorgeous orange ensemble. Steph, who cut a handsome figure in his own orange-inspired gear, went in for the kill in the next picture by giving her an adorable kiss which left his ladylove in a state of pure happiness! Ayesha let the photos do the talking by captioning the set with just a leaf and heart emoji.

Fans were touched by their romantic gestures and left remarks like “Love love love love!!!” and “Keep the sizzle going!!!” Another follower said they are “the perfect couple” while others wanted them to expand their family by making baby number four.

Ayesha also shared a delightful Thanksgiving photo with her entire brood that left the cookbook author feeling very emotional. “My heart is full… that’s all,” she wrote as the caption next to a snap of her and Steph cuddled up with their adorable children. Celebs like Olivia Munn, 39, and LaLa Anthony, 38, gushed over the pic, with The Newsroom actress leaving a set of heart emojis in the comments section.

Steph and Ayesha have become social media superstars with their seemingly endless posts about their family. This was evident when she shared photos of the party-of-five dressed up as characters from Toy Story for Halloween with their youngest Canon stealing the show as Woody!

Canon also showed off his humorous side when the toddler gave a long, enthusiastic “BYEEEEEEEEEE” after his mother asked him what to say to all their “haters” in a hilarious video posted in August 2019.