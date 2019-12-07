Ahead of the Miss Universe competition on Dec. 8, the contestants participated in a preliminary swimsuit competition on Dec. 6, and the ladies came to SLAY in their sexy looks!

One of these gorgeous women will be crowned the winner of Miss Universe 2019 on December 8 — but there’s a lot of competition to get through before that time comes! Ahead of the big event, the contestants put on their swimsuits for a preliminary competition on Dec. 6, and everyone looked truly incredible. All the pageant queens strutted down the runway in their one-piece swimsuits or bikinis, showing off their smiles, fierce struts and incredible bodies. Check out the best swimsuit looks in the gallery above!

Representing the United States at this year’s Miss Universe competition is Cheslie Kryst, who hails from North Carolina and was crowned Miss USA back in June. Cheslie looked beyond stunning during the swimsuit competition, where she wore an on-trend beige snake skin bikini that showed off her insanely toned six-pack of abs! The nude colored push-up top perfectly amplified her bust, and we couldn’t get over her super fit physique. The 28-year-old accessorized with a gorgeous yellow cape and classic hoop earrings, and completed her look with a sultry smokey eye and a dark glossy lip. Of course, she was surrounded by women from 90 countries who all looked beyond amazing, too, but Cheslie definitely stood out.

Other contestants who blew us away with their looks included Miss Italy Sofia Mariloe Trimarco who kept the animal theme going with a cow-print bikini, and twinned with Miss USA in a similar yellow cape! With her gorgeous brunette locks styled into curls, she finished her look with a red lipstick for that perfect pop of color.

Miss Japan Ako Kamo also turned heads with her stylish look, which consisted of an asymmetrical bikini top featuring an ombre blue-and-beige snakeskin pattern. She matched her sheer red cape to her lipstick, and looked amazing with her sleek straight hair and bold bangs!

The 2019 Miss Universe Competition will take place at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia at 7:00 p.m. on Dec. 8. The show will air on FOX, and will once again be hosted by Steve Harvey. This year’s selection committee will include: Gaby Espino, Bozoma ‘Boz’ Saint John, Cara Mund, Sazan Hendrix, Crystle Stewart, Paulina Vega, and Riyo Mori. If this swimsuit preliminary is any indication, it’s going to be a great night!