French Montana Mocked For Putting Old Collabs With Drake & More On New Album ‘Just To Boost Streams’ 

A new album from French Montana is here, but a lot of fans are pretty disappointed to see that it includes songs that have already been out for years — and many people are accusing him of doing that just to get more streams.

French Montana was released from the hospital just in time to release his new album, Montana, on Dec. 6. The record has an A-side and B-side, and boasts 20 songs in total. There are a bunch of amazing collaborations on the record, including songs with stars like Drake, Chris Brown, Kodak Black and more. However, after giving the album a listen, many fans could not help but express their disappointment in the album — because many of the songs have already been out for quite some time.

“Nah French Montana is finessing the streaming numbers,” one person tweeted. “”Lockjaw” like 4 yeas old.” Someone else agreed by adding, “I love “Lockjaw” but you can’t just through a 4 year old song on a new album, French Montana.” “Lockjaw” features Kodak, and was first released in 2016. However, this isn’t the only song that fans are having an issue with. “French Montana putting tracks with Drake from 2015 & 2017 on the new album is some elite level stat padding for the streams,” someone wrote.

The general consensus seems to be that French Montana purposely included these old songs just to get more album streams on streaming services. However, while a lot of people are mocking the rapper, many others are also showing support for the new music, too!

It’s been quite a wild month for French, who was hospitalized on Nov. 21 after experiencing “cardiac issues” and “intense nausea.” He was hospitalized for nearly two weeks before being released at the beginning of December. However, TMZ reports that French has been ordered to 30 more days of bed rest now that he’s home.