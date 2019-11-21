French Montana Hospitalized After Suffering Terrifying ‘Cardiac Issues’ & ‘Intense Nausea’ — Report  

French Montana reportedly suffered an ‘elevated heart rate’ and more before he was rushed to the hospital on Nov. 21. The cops were originally called for a different reason!

French Montana’s “unexpected visit” from cops led them to decide the rapper needed to visit the hospital ASAP on Nov. 21, sources told TMZ. The L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies were actually called to the rapper’s Calabasas home for a “possible robbery,” according to law enforcement sources, but authorities instead found French in a concerning state. The deputies reportedly thought he was “acting abnormal” and “seemed out of it,” after French had been “suffering scary cardiac issues” — specifically, an “elevated heart rate” — “intense nausea” and “severe stomach pains,” other sources who are connected to the rapper told the outlet.

Thankfully, French is now “awake” and “alert” after being taken to a San Fernando Vallery hospital, TMZ reported. He’s even looking at being released today (Nov. 21) after receiving treatment that involves IV fluids, the outlet added. HollywoodLife has reached out to French’s rep for comment.

As for the source of this health scare, French has been continent-hopping (he has visited Europe and Africa recently) and sources suspected that the rapper was “exposed to contaminated food,” per TMZ. Just five hours before the reported hospitalization, all seemed normal when French shared a clip of his interview from Billboard’s Quizzed series.

French really has been grinding away. The “Unforgettable” rapper shared photos from his recent trip to Morocco on Nov. 18 and Nov. 12, celebrated his 38th birthday on Nov. 9, and even announced that his third studio album, Montana, is “DONE” on Nov. 8. He also has U.S. shows booked throughout December — perhaps French should take a minute to pause and take a breather? French has certainly accomplished a lot already, like the release of his “Writing On The Wall” music video in September, which featured none other than Cardi B!