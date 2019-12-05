Joe Jonas Proves He’s A Fan Of Ex Taylor Swift By Serenading Nick With her Song ‘Lover’

Clearly, there is no bad blood between Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift. The DNCE star showed his ex some love by singing a touching version of her song, ‘Lover,’ to his brother, Nick Jonas. Really.

Taylor Swift, 29, and Joe Jonas, 30, only dated for a handful of months in 2008, but it wasn’t the most pleasant of breakups. In the decade since their split, the two have patched things up, so much to the point that they can publicly show love for each other’s music without it being a thing. Take, for instance, the video Joe uploaded to his Instagram Story on Dec. 4. As he and Nick Jonas, 27, were traveling, Joe felt inspired to sing. The DNCE frontman belted out the chorus to Taylor’s “Lover,” while changing the lyrics at the right moment. “My! My! My! Brother.”

Fans will now wait to see if Taylor responds by changing up “Sucker” to be about one of her cats (actually, Swifties will be listening to Taylor’s new Christmas song, which she announced on Dec. 5.) As for Joe and Taylor, it’s good to know these two are at a spot where he can sing her songs. The couple didn’t have the best breakup. “When I find that person that is right for me he’ll be wonderful,” Taylor said on the Ellen show in November 2008, one month after the split, “and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

Yes, Joe famously ended things with Taylor with a phone call. She would turn lemons into lemonade by transforming her heartbreak into her track, “Forever & Always.” It’s a song that doesn’t hold anything back. “Was I out of line? / Did I say something way too honest, made you run and hide/ Like a scared little boy.” Joe seemingly responded a year later with 2009’s “Much Better,” a song that Billboard noted references Taylor’s “Teardrops On My Guitar.”

📹 IG | Joe Jonas singing #Lover to Nick Jonas via Instagram story pic.twitter.com/DiojPZFNB7 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) December 5, 2019

Speaking of her guitar, Taylor gave Joe a shoutout a year after the breakup during a November 2009 episode of Saturday Night Live. “You might think I’d bring up Joe, that guy who broke up with me on the phone. But I’m not going to mention him in my monologue song,” she sings. “Hey, Joe! I’m doing real well, and I’m hosting SNL — but I’m not going to write about that in my monologue song.”

Thankfully, the two seemed to be cool by 2015. After the two were seen hanging out at the Billboard Music Awards, Joe told Access Hollywood that he and Taylor were “friends.” In May 2019, Taylor went on Ellen and apologized for “putt[ing] Joe Jonas on blast…that was too much.” A month later, Joe — who noted that he and Taylor were teenagers when this all went down — accepted the apology and said, “It’s all good. We were so young.”