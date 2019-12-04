Lisa Rinna Seemingly Accuses LVP Of Leaking Story About ‘RHOBH’ Being ‘Boring’ Without Her

Is Lisa Vanderpump still stirring up trouble for the cast of ‘RHOBH’? Lisa Rinna had some interesting words to say about her former co-star during a new interview with Brad Goreski.

The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is more than “halfway” through filming Season 10, Lisa Rinna revealed to Brad Goreski when she stopped by his successful podcast Brad Behavior earlier this week. And while we already know that Camille Grammer, Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards have filmed several scenes for the upcoming season, one OG cast member will be noticeably absent when the show returns in 2020 — Lisa Vanderpump. LVP quit the show after Season 9 wrapped — before the cast filmed the reunion — and a source recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the show has been lacking serious drama without her. So is it true?

Well, Lisa Rinna wouldn’t say one way or the other. But what she did do was seemingly indicate that Lisa Vanderpump is the one feeding us this information. When Brad asked, “Do you think that people are saying there’s [no drama] because of the extraction of that one person that’s no longer there?”, Lisa said, “Of course.” And when Brad asked, “Do you think that’s coming from a specific source?,” Lisa sarcastically responded, “What do you think Brad? … What I’m going to say is you should tune in.”

Lisa Rinna didn’t name names during her interview with Brad, but it’s no secret that LVP quit RHOBH after her co-stars accused her of selling a story about Dorit Kemsley to Radar Online. LVP denied doing such a thing, and her co-stars essentially called her “a liar”. And selling stories to Radar Online is something that Lisa Vanderpump has been accused of many times before, throughout the past nine seasons of the series. Want to hear the full interview? Listen here.

