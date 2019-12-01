‘RHOBH’: Brandi Glanville & Kim Richards Will Appear ‘Multiple Times’ In Season 10 As Kyle Works On Repairing Friendships

‘RHOBH’ is in full motion when it comes to filming season 10 and fans can expect to see repaired relationships between some current and returning cast members.

With Lisa Vanderpump, 59, officially moving on from The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills for the first time in 10 seasons, fans have been wondering what kind of changes to expect when the show premieres sometime in 2020 on Bravo. After a season that revolved heavily around LVP and a dog adoption gone wrong with former friend and co-star at the time Dorit Kemsley, 43, the cast became divided quickly. But from the sounds of it, things in the 90210 zip code are about to get interesting. HollywoodLife can now EXCLUSIVELY reveal not only will a few familiar faces be back, but some tarnished relationships amongst both old and new cast members are going to be rebuilt. “Not only is Camille back, but Brandi [Glanville] and Kim [Richards] have filmed a handful of times and will film more after Thanksgiving,” a source close to production shared.

Kim, who’s the big sister of full-time cast member Kyle Richards, 50, has had several ups and downs with Kyle over the years both on and off screen. In fact, a lot of the tension had to deal with Brandi inserting herself and siding with Kim in the Richards-Hilton-Umansky family drama which led to Brandi and Kyle getting into a lot of publicly heated arguments. However, those days are long gone since the Richards sisters have worked hard to be to a great place. “Kyle and Brandi have completely buried the hatchet and moved on and are actually friends now who actually laugh together and hangout,” our source said. “They’ve built a real friendship and realize they really like one another.”

Neither Kim nor Brandi made it on the recent cast trip to Rome, so what does that mean for their future? It’s too early to tell who the full-time, diamond carrying members of season 10 will be, but it sounds like anything is possible when it comes to what’s to come for all of these ladies. “Nobody knows their exact roles yet, but it’s looking like they all will be involved in some story lines,” added the source. “Kyle would actually like to see Brandi eventually come back full-time.”