Kyle Richards: How She Feels About Kim’s Friendship With Lisa Vanderpump Amid Feud

Kim Richards’ surprising friendship with Lisa Vanderpump is, understandably, rubbing her sis, Kyle Richards, the wrong way, a source close to the RHOBH ladies tells HL exclusively.

Lisa Vanderpump‘s friendship with Kyle Richards is over, but that doesn’t mean she’s completely exiled from the family. Lisa and Kyle’s sister, Kim Richards, are still tight! Kim was present at the 4th annual Vanderpump Dogs Gala, and attendees were naturally surprised to see her having a blast with Lisa, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim was an invited guest [to the Vanderpump Dogs Gala] and reached out the morning of the event to say she was attending, and Lisa was happy to have her,” the source, who is close to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills production, dished. “Kim saw Ken Todd, Lisa’s husband, and gave him the biggest hug. She was having a great time and was seen hanging out and sitting with Shannon Beador and Braunwyn Windham-Burke from The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

Kim famously fought with her sister for five seasons on RHOBH as she struggled with substance abuse. But her being buddies with the Vanderpumps has nothing to do with their issues. It’s not exactly helping, though, the source tells us. “Most people don’t realize that Kim and Lisa are actually good friends and have stayed close since Kim walked away from the show. But it’s hard for Kyle. Kim and Kyle are in a great place now, but this is one issue that still affects their relationship.

“The sisters have had several conversations about it because Kyle, of course, would prefer Kim not to talk to Lisa,” they continued. “Neither wants this to be a sticking point in their relationship, but it isn’t easy for [Kyle].” Right now, the RHOBH ladies, including Kyle, are filming this season’s cast trip in Rome, so she’s likely not paying attention to this interaction.

Kim looked pretty fabulous at the event, by the way. Lisa posted a cute Instagram pic from the November 21 event of herself, Todd, and Giggy with Kim, and they were all dressed to the nines for the black tie event. Kim wore a long-sleeved, black gown that showed ample cleavage, and accessorized with a trendy pearl choker. She’s looking so healthy and glam! Lisa, of course, went with a princess-style ballgown decked out in pink crystals and beads. Pure drama! Their fellow RHOBH alum, Camille Grammer, was also in the house, wearing a Barbie-pink dress.