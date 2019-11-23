Kyle Richards & ‘RHOBH’ Cast Shade Lisa Vanderpump: We Wear ‘The Crown’ Now

Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and newcomer Sutton Stracke all posed with crowns at an event as they appeared to reference Lisa Vanderpump’s tagline from season 7!

Is Kyle Richards, 50, throwing shade at her former BFF Lisa Vanderpump, 59? It sure seems like it with her latest Instagram post! In the pic, Kyle poses with Dorit Kemsley, 43, and Sutton Stracke, as all three sport crowns featuring a floral motif. “If the crown fits , wear it 👑,” Kyle captioned the fun photo, which features the ladies posing in a Dolce & Gabbana store in Rome, Italy on Friday, Nov. 22. The photo appears to be a dig at LVP, who previously had the tagline, “The crown is heavy, darlings. So just leave it where it belongs” in season seven. At last season’s reunion, Erika Girardi, 48, also bestowed the title on Kyle, who is an OG housewife. “She is the queen,” Erika stated to Andy Cohen. “Not only is she the original, but she’s the leader of the group. ..Because she is the one we are all connected to, she binds us together.”

Dorit also posted a video of the trio posing in the crowns, writing, “Outta my way ladies 😂👑@kylerichards18 @suttonstracke @dolcegabbana” as she jokingly pushed them out of the way. Dorit, of course, has her own beef with Lisa after the #Puppygate scandal which involved Dorit adopting a puppy from Lisa’s Vanderpump Dogs organization then later gave Lucy — the dog — away. Kyle was later dragged into the drama after Lisa accused her friend of leaking details about the drama to the press, and the situation was one of many that appeared to influence Lisa’s decision to leave Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons. Dorit’s husband Paul “PK” Kemsley also got in on the IG action, commenting “Clearly wasn’t that heavy …🤣” on Kyle’s photo, seemingly throwing some additional shade at LVP.

Drama aside, the ladies looked chic for the outing at the luxury retailer: Kyle and Sutton twinned in sexy leather leggings, which Kyle paired with a black pair of sneakers featuring a hint of the classic Louis Vuitton monogram, a fitted black turtleneck and a classic tweed blazer. Sutton added a pop of color to her ensemble with the Spike Sock Red Sole Sneakers by Christian Louboutin, while Dorit gave us all the fashion week vibes in a timeless black Burberry trench, Fendi monogram tights and a black patent boots.

As we previously reported, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards, and newcomers Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke are all filming in Rome, Italy for the upcoming season of RHOBH. Season 10 marks the first without Lisa Vanderpump., but it producers are pulling out all the stops by bringing back some familiar faces, including Camille Grammer, Eileen Davidson and Brandi Glanville!