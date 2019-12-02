Lori Harvey: Video Of Mom Urging Her Not To Date Rappers Resurfaces Amidst Rumors She’s Dating Future

Lori Harvey apparently didn’t listen to her mom’s advice, when she told the model in a 2015 not to date rappers! After a rumored romance with Diddy, she’s now allegedly with Future.

Mother knows best… right? Marjorie Harvey just wanted the best for her daughter, Lori Harvey, when she sat her down in 2015 and gave her some important advice: stay away from rappers! Lori, now 22, swiftly forgot that conversation, but it lives on, and it’s hilarious in hindsight. Marjorie, 54, and Lori’s chat was featured on an episode of her husband (and Lori’s stepdad) Steve Harvey‘s talk show. “I know you just started dating this year,” Marjorie tells her then 18-year-old daughter, laughing. “So how are we going to handle this? No athletes, no rappers. We gonna go down the list.”

“When it comes to dating, my mom has nothing to worry about,” a babyfaced Lori tells the camera in the video above. “I’ve got this.” Four years later, Lori’s mom is probably feeling a little differently about that. Not only was Lori a lyric in Meek Mill‘s “Going Bad”, but she’s been linked romantically to two rappers in 2019! She and Diddy sparaked relationship rumors over the summer when they were spotted hanging out together multiple times — once, even with Marjorie and Steve at dinner in Italy! That fizzled after he was seen on a night out with another woman. Shortly thereafter, rumors swirled that she and Future started dating after first sparking dating rumors in October 2018. There’s legs to that rumor now.

Fans pieced together that they maybe visited a Malibu beach together in October, when they posted pics on Instagram that appeared to be in the same location. She went to the rapper’s 36th birthday party one month later, and now, he’s sharing pics of her on his Instagram story captioned “flawless.” Sorry, Marjorie!