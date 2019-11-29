Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Teeny Tiny Waist In All-Black Outfit On Thanksgiving

Kendall Jenner showed off her tiny waist in an all-black outfit featuring skintight pants & a crop top on Thanksgiving!

Kendall Jenner, 24, looked amazing when she celebrated Thanksgiving on Nov. 28 in a skintight all-black outfit. The supermodel posted a series of photos on her Instagram rocking a pair of high-waisted black skinny leg trousers which she styled with a cropped long-sleeve black turtleneck sweater. In the photos, Kendall is pictured dancing around a backyard, while her tiny waist was on full display. She topped her look off with a pair of black heeled booties and opted out of any makeup.

Kendall spent Thanksgiving with Kylie, 22, as the sisters flew to an undisclosed vacation before the Thanksgiving festivities began. Kendall posted a video of Kylie picking her up on to jet off to their location, while Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster, 1, also joined them on the plane.

Kendall seemed to be having an amazing Thanksgiving as she posted a ton of stories to Instagram of her drinking wine in the bathroom wearing her black outfit while donning a pair of reindeer ears and chunky gold hoop earrings. Later on, she posted a video of her and her mom Kris Jenner, 64, hugging on the floor by the fireplace. The two were laughing and hugging while Kris says to her, “You little f**ker.” Kendall captioned the hilarious video, “Love you 2 mom.”

There’s never a dull moment when it comes to the KarJenner and especially when it comes to a holiday. The entire gang spent the holiday together and the day started with Kanye West, 42, releasing the music video for his new song, “Closed On Sunday.”

We absolutely loved the way Kendall looked in her outfit and Kendall can even make a simple look of black pants and a sweater look stylish.