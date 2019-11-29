Caitlyn Jenner Claims She Still Doesn’t Talk To Khloe After Feud: ‘I Don’t Know What Her Issues Are’

During the most recent episode of ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!’, Caitlyn Jenner opened up about her feud with Khloe Kardashian, and said they haven’t spoken in five years!

Caitlyn Jenner discussed her transition with her I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! castmates on the Nov. 28 episode, and the subject of her feud with Khloe Kardashian came up during the chat. Roman Kemp asked Caitlyn how she went about telling her family members that she was going to transition from male to female, and Caitlyn explained that she started by opening up to her kids, beginning with Brandon Jenner.

“I went through every kid, and Khloe, for some reason, was pissed off about something through this whole process,” Caitlyn claimed. “It’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since.” When Roman questioned whether or not Caitlyn thought Khloe was “more thinking about herself than you,” the former Olympian responded, “I don’t know. We were really close. I raised her since she was five years old. I really don’t know what her issues are.”

Caitlyn has been receiving some backlash for these comments, though, with fans accusing her of re-writing what actually happened with Khloe. Keeping Up With the Kardashians viewers saw that Khloe and Caitlyn were still on speaking terms after Caitlyn transitioned in 2015 — it wasn’t until Caitlyn released her memoir in 2017 that Khloe started having issues. Khloe was not happy with how Caitlyn portrayed her mother, Kris Jenner, in the book, and she was vocal about her feelings.

The book actually upset most of the KarJenner kids, including, briefly, Caitlyn’s own biological daughter, Kendall Jenner, However, the family proved that they’re on amicable terms with Caitlyn by inviting her to the 2018 Christmas Eve party. Then, Kendall, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian all attended Caitlyn’s 70th birthday dinner in October. Khloe was noticeably not in attendance, but she did send Caitlyn a gorgeous bouquet of flowers.