Katherine Schwarzenegger Holds Hands With Chris Pratt’s Son, 7, After Soccer Practice

When it comes to being a good stepmom, Katherine Schwarzenegger has scored a gooooooaal. In a cute moment, Chris Pratt’s sweetheart bonded with her stepson, Jack, by holding his hand after soccer practice.

From the looks of things, Katherine Schwarzenegger has this “stepmom” thing down. The 29-year-old author and new wife of Chris Pratt, 40, was spotted picking up his son, Jack Pratt, 7, after soccer practice in Santa Monica on Nov. 26. Jack, always the stylish dude, rocked sunglasses, a shark T-shirt, and neon green kick pads while his stepmom kept it casual with some faded jeans. They both seemed to have the same grey tie-dyed hoodie, though Jack slung his over his shoulder while Katherine wore hers. If stepmom-son matching hoodies weren’t cute enough, when they hit the parking lot, the two walked hand-in-hand. How sweet!

This is not the first time that Katherine was seen holding her stepson’s hand – far from it. In fact, holding hands seems to be Chris, Jack, and Katherine’s thing. When the three of them went for a stroll in Los Angeles in late September, Chris walked with his son’s hand in his hand. In August, when Katherine and Jack were out for Sunday Brunch, the two walked with hands linked. Jack, by the way, sported an all-white ensemble that was tre cool.

Chris and Katherine also get their PDA on when they’re out on their own. While having a dinner date at A Votre Sante, a Mediterranean restaurant, in late August, they were all smiles while headed back to their car. They even broke out in a laugh while – you guessed it – they walked hand-in-hand.

While Katherine has the stepmom game on lock, what she really wants is to give Jack a baby brother or sister. “Since [Katherine] comes from a big family, she wants at least two and could be talked into having more,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Chris has always wanted more kids, especially for Jack. He would love to have his son have a brother or sister, or both in the near future.”

It hasn’t all been hand-holding and wedded bliss between these two. Recently, Chris came under fire for his comments about Katherine’s cooking. In late October, he shared an Instagram pic of a severely burned bagel. ““Proud of my darling for trying to cook tonight. Did it go well? No. No, it did not. Not at all. To quote Rocky Balboa, “It’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get up… and keep moving forward,” he said, lightly joking about the ruined food.

“Looks like my plan to just have you do the cooking is working out very well,” Katherine said in the comments. However, one fan wasn’t so jovial, and they thought that the Jurassic World star was being slightly sexist with his sarcastic and condescending tone. Others defended Chris, and thought he was just being a jokester.