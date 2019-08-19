Katherine Schwarzenegger Holds Hands With Chris Pratt’s Son, 6, On Adorable Outing

Katherine Schwarzenegger is thriving in her role as loving stepmom to husband Chris Pratt’s son Jack. The two looked precious holding hands on their way to Sunday breakfast.

It’s pretty clear that Chris Pratt‘s son Jack absolutely adores his father’s new bride. The six-year-old lovingly held on to Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s hand as they made their way to Sunday brunch on Aug. 18. With the 29-year-old’s gorgeous flowing pink and white patterned dress, white floral sandals and matching white purse, it looks like the two just came from church. Jack looked spiffy as well in a white button down shirt with matching slacks and slide on sneakers. Chris and Katherine are both of devout faith and are regular church goers.

After tying the knot with Chris in a romantic ceremony in Montecito, CA on June 8, Katherine revealed that the way he loves his son so much is one of the reasons she fell for him. “Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful husband. Watching you be such a hands on and loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day. I love you ♥️,” the children’s book author wrote on June 16 in an Instagram post. In the accompanying photo, it showed Chris watching over his son as he was learning to chop wood outside.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Chris and Katherine can’t wait to give Jack a sibling as they both want children. “Since [Katherine] comes from a big family she wants at least two and could be talked into having more,” our source said of Katherine, who has four siblings. “Chris has always wanted more kids especially for Jack,” our insider continued. “He would love to have his son have a brother or sister, or both in the near future.” Jack’s mom is Chris’ ex-wife, Anna Faris, 42.

For now though Katherine wants to enjoy newlywed bliss. “Chris wants to get going soon on all of that, where Katherine thinks that a year or two would be best to start a family,” our insider added. “The reason Katherine wants to wait is that she wants to have a couple years of married life under her belt and enjoy Chris as a couple. And then they could start having kids.”