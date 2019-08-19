See Pic
Katherine Schwarzenegger Holds Hands With Chris Pratt’s Son, 6, On Adorable Outing

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Jack Pratt
BACKGRID
Pacific Palisades, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Katherine Schwarzenegger looks amazing in a long pink dress as she takes her stepson Jack Pratt out to buy pastries on his birthday weekend. Pictured: Katherine Schwarzenegger BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - The 29-year-old wife to Chris Pratt has been spotted in Los Angeles this morning where temperatures are forecast to hit a sizzling 90 degrees today. Katherine was snapped in a low-key but nonetheless wowing look. Pictured: Katherine Schwarzenegger BACKGRID USA 31 JULY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Katherine Schwarzenegger is all smiles after wedding in Montecito, CA. 11 Jun 2019 Pictured: Katherine Schwarzenegger. Photo credit: MB/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA441920_020.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Katherine Schwarzenegger is thriving in her role as loving stepmom to husband Chris Pratt’s son Jack. The two looked precious holding hands on their way to Sunday breakfast.

It’s pretty clear that Chris Pratt‘s son Jack absolutely adores his father’s new bride. The six-year-old lovingly held on to Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s hand as they made their way to Sunday brunch on Aug. 18. With the 29-year-old’s gorgeous flowing pink and white patterned dress, white floral sandals and matching white purse, it looks like the two just came from church. Jack looked spiffy as well in a white button down shirt with matching slacks and slide on sneakers. Chris and Katherine are both of devout faith and are regular church goers.

After tying the knot with Chris in a romantic ceremony in Montecito, CA on June 8, Katherine revealed that the way he loves his son so much is one of the reasons she fell for him. “Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful husband. Watching you be such a hands on and loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day. I love you ♥️,” the children’s book author wrote on June 16 in an Instagram post. In the accompanying photo, it showed Chris watching over his son as he was learning to chop wood outside.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Chris and Katherine can’t wait to give Jack a sibling as they both want children. “Since [Katherine] comes from a big family she wants at least two and could be talked into having more,” our source said of Katherine, who has four siblings. “Chris has always wanted more kids especially for Jack,” our insider continued. “He would love to have his son have a brother or sister, or both in the near future.” Jack’s mom is Chris’ ex-wife, Anna Faris, 42.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Jack Pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger plays doting stepmom to husband Chris Pratt’s son, holding his hand on their way to Sunday breakfast on Aug. 18, 2019.

For now though Katherine wants to enjoy newlywed bliss. “Chris wants to get going soon on all of that, where Katherine thinks that a year or two would be best to start a family,” our insider added. “The reason Katherine wants to wait is that she wants to have a couple years of married life under her belt and enjoy Chris as a couple. And then they could start having kids.”